Vichy Launches A Pure and Potent Vitamin C Formula for Brighter & Firmer Skin in 10 days

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 anti-aging brand in European pharmacies, Vichy Laboratories is a dermatologically-proven skin care brand driven by clean, safe and potent ingredients in pleasurable formulas. Their latest launch is an award-winning innovation, LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector. This Vitamin C Serum combines 15% Pure Vitamin C with Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid and Vichy's Mineralizing Thermal Water for skin that is brighter and feels firmer in just 10 days, and is the newest addition to Vichy's anti-aging line: LiftActiv. Comprised of only 11 ingredients, this high level derm-grade Vitamin C Serum – at an accessible price of $28.50 – is paraben-free, fragrance-free, silicone-free and oil-free, further showcasing Vichy's commitment to providing pure, yet potent formulas to help maintain skin health.

"My patients are very concerned about safety, and as a physician, I want to ensure that efficacy and results are also behind the product. My patients are also very informed on current skin care trends, Vitamin C being a particular buzz-word ingredient with rising popularity. It helps minimize fine lines and fights against skin aging caused by daily aggressors – all of which are benefits many of my patients are seeking. However, not all Vitamin C treatments are created equal. The LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum offers the best of both worlds: an effective yet accessible formulation that's simple and clean yet boasts a high concentration of Vitamin C," says Dr. Erin Gilbert, Vichy Consulting Dermatologist.

Exposure to sunlight or pollutants can cause stress, overworking the skin's defenses, and further depleting the amount of Vitamin C in the skin. This contributes to signs of skin aging such as dull and uneven skin tone, loss of firmness, dehydration and fine lines. The LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum combats daily aggressors with 15% Pure Vitamin C from pure ascorbic acid (the most bioavailable form of Vitamin C). Vitamin C, an antioxidant known to help brighten the skin, assists in reducing the appearance of several signs of aging, and helps protect against further skin stress.

The formula also features Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid, which penetrates the skin to hydrate and plump, and – like all Vichy products – contains Vichy's exclusive Mineralizing Thermal Water, which is naturally rich in 15 essential minerals that help to strengthen skin's moisture barrier and shield skin from daily aggressors like pollution, stress and fatigue.

Vichy is thrilled to announce that LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum has won two awards: the 2018 O, The Oprah Magazine Beauty O-Ward in the category Best Anti-Aging for All and 2018 Self Healthy Beauty Award.

At $28.50, Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum: Brightening Skin Corrector is available for purchase at VichyUSA.com, Amazon.com, and select CVS, Walgreens, Duane Reade, Target, Ulta & Rite Aid stores.

Effectiveness in 10 Days

In 10 days*:

83% agreed skin looks more radiant

73% agreed complexion looks fresher

71% agreed skin appears smoother

Immediately*:

96% agreed formula penetrates quickly

90% agreed formula doesn't leave the skin shiny

88% agreed formula doesn't leave the skin oily

*Self-assessment study on 52 women aged from 40 to 65, once daily application

About Vichy: Purity is Potency

Vichy is the #1 Anti-Aging Brand in European Pharmacies. Created by Dr. Haller in 1931, Vichy is among the first French doctors' brands trusted by millions of women in Europe and around the world. For over 85 years, Vichy has been committed to providing clean, safe and effective skin care solutions to women of all skin types, skin concerns, ethnicities and ages. At the crux of this legacy is Vichy's most pure and potent ingredient: Vichy's exclusive Mineralizing Thermal Water, charged with the highest concentration of 15 rich minerals essential to skin health, to fortify and protect skin from daily aggressors like pollution, stress and fatigue. This thermal water is formed by nature and impossible to reproduce scientifically. The Vichy formulation charter is centered around the thermal water and combining other potent and natural origin ingredients with sensorial formulations all coming together to provide a clean, safe and effective skin care experience. Discover Vichy for everyday skin health. For additional information, please visit www.vichyusa.com, www.instagram.com/vichyusa, www.facebook.com/VichyUSA

