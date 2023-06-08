Vicinity Group launches in Honolulu

News provided by

Vicinity Group

08 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

The IT and strategic consulting group builds upon a proven track record of supporting Hawaii organizations.

HONOLULU, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicinity Group, a newly formed technology service provider focused on the Hawaii and Pacific Island market, today formally announces its launch. Vicinity offers a wide range of innovative cloud and cybersecurity services for local businesses and organizations.

Continue Reading

Although a new corporate entity, the Vicinity team has decades of experience in the managed service provider (MSP) space, and has solid past performance in support of several island projects—many of them focused on integrating technology in support of rural and underserved populations on the neighbor islands. These include remote education infrastructure for the University of Hawaii, connectivity and distance education for the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center, and campus safety projects with the state Department of Education.

"We are dedicated to elevating businesses through cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled support," said Vicinity CEO Justin Burgess. "Driven by a passion for technological innovation, we are a trusted partner for local enterprises seeking to improve their operations and drive growth."

Vicinity core competencies include third-generation managed IT and infrastructure support services, strategic IT consulting, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, which are carefully tailored to meet the specific needs of each client.

"I was impressed by how dedicated and creative the Vicinity team was in helping local organizations explore myriad options, both for upgrading and streamlining their operations as well as novel approaches to funding them," said Ryan Ozawa, a long-time Hawaii technologist who is joining the business development team. "I've long believed the right partnerships can yield 'all-way win' scenarios, and I know Vicinity can make them happen."

"Beyond our tech, we focus on cultivating strong relationships with clients to guarantee their success, and go above and beyond to provide exceptional service," Burgess added. "We know people at the heart of every enterprise, and we want to fully support them."

For more information on Vicinity, its capabilities, its vision and its team, visit https://www.vicinity.team, or contact their team at [email protected].

About Vicinity

Our mission is to provide exceptional outcomes for our clients, enabling organizations and individuals to lead productive, healthy, and fulfilling lives. We offer expertise, skills, and insight that organizations may not have access to in-house, and provide these as a service to our clients, frequently saving them resources, time, and hassle. A next-generation Technology Service Provider, key offerings include Cybersecurity Consulting, Business Process Analysis (BPA) , and technology and telecommunications consulting. For more information, visit vicinity.team.

SOURCE Vicinity Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.