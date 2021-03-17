Vicinity Software --Creator of Batch Processing Software for Manufacturers --Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Integration

MARIETTA, Ga., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, three colleagues came together to establish a formula manufacturing software system that accommodates the complexities of batch processing in the chemical, food and brew markets.

This month, the organization they formed—Vicinity Software (formerly Vicinity Manufacturing)—still led by two of the original founders, celebrates 20 years as a provider of industry-leading solutions. Back in 2001, Vicinity was created to service growing vertical market of formula manufacturing. Prior to Vicinity, those manufacturers were only serviced by large or mid-range solutions or converted discrete applications.

Vicinity is known for introducing the first software product for formula-based manufacturing in the Microsoft Dynamics® reseller space. Vicinity helps companies in the chemical, food and brew industries manage limitless recipes or formulas, improve inventory visibility and control, enhance quality assurance, reduce costs, and experience smart growth.

"As we enter our third decade, Vicinity Software's scalability makes it a top choice among batch manufacturers and our integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central means Vicinity offers manufacturers the ability to automate and improve more of their operations with less implementation effort or operational disruption than ever before," said Randy Smith, co-founder and CEO of Vicinity Software. "Our success can be attributed to the efforts of our exceptional employees and the great client partnerships they have developed, which have sustained and fueled our growth over the past 20 years. And we are pleased to say that many of our customers have been with us for much of this journey."

Two decades and nearly 200 clients across many countries, its core mission remains the same: creating an easy-to-use, responsive product that responds to the manufacturing customer's needs.

A few key achievements from the past 20 years include:

Evolution of the Vicinity product to SaaS in 2011, then Quickbooks Online® integration in 2015 and most recently Business Central integration in 2021

Integrations with Microsoft Dynamics (GP, NAV, SL, BC) and QuickBooks Online to meet the needs of small and large customers as well as partner integrations with Accellos, Panatrack, FASCOR, Sovos, Microstar and more

Quarterly software releases began in 2014 and since that time over 150 new features have been added

Through Vicinity's creation of formula management software, organizations have improved their daily business operations and enhanced regulatory compliance objectives while realizing significant operating cost reductions.

Established in 2001, Vicinity Software is the leading developer of process manufacturing solutions for the chemical (VicinityChem), food (VicinityFood) and brewing (VicinityBrew) markets. Written exclusively for formula or batch manufacturers and powered by a team based in the U.S., Vicinity introduced the first software product catered to formula-based manufacturers who use QuickBooks Online or Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions, including Dynamics GP, SL, NAV and BC.

