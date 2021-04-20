VICIS Helmets Claim Top Three Spots in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Laboratory Performance Testing

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) today released their annual Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results, and VICIS was awarded the top three spots in the rankings. The 2021 helmet evaluation featured more than 25 different helmets approved for use in the upcoming NFL season, including popular models from Riddell, Schutt, and Xenith, with VICIS ZERO2 helmets achieving the best overall scores.

Three models of the VICIS ZERO2, the company's flagship helmet, achieved the distinction, making it the most decorated helmet in the game. Taking the top spot is the ZERO2 MATRIX, a revolutionary new helmet exclusive to the NFL for the 2021 season. The ZERO2 TRENCH, the first football helmet designed exclusively to protect linemen, and the standard ZERO2 helmet round out the top spots.

A VICIS helmet has earned the top rating in the NFL/NFLPA's Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results four times since the company's launch in 2017.

"The ZERO2 is a result of our team's relentless passion for innovative design focused on protection and pushing the industry forward," said Jason Neubauer, VP of Product Development, VICIS. "For three VICIS helmets to sit atop the NFL/NFLPA's helmet rankings is a testament to this commitment, and we look forward to seeing all three helmets on the field next season."

The MATRIX system's microfilament structure is a replacement to the standard VICIS fit system, designed for improved impact mitigation and maximum comfort. These microfilaments absorb impacts similarly to VICIS's RFLX as a buckling structure and are engineered for unmatched fit and performance.

Since 2015, the NFL and NFLPA have collaborated with these independent experts on an annual report that assesses the performance of helmets worn by NFL athletes, empowering players to make more informed decisions about their protective equipment. Laboratory tests are designed to represent head impacts in the NFL and are focused on the ability of these helmets to reduce the severity of those impacts.

Earlier this year, the ZERO2 and VICIS TRENCH were each awarded the highest available "5 STAR" rating in The Virginia Tech University Helmet Lab's STAR HELMET RATING SYSTEM .

To learn more about all three of the top-rated VICIS helmets, visit www.vicis.com .

ABOUT VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. A portfolio company of Certor Sports, LLC ("Certor Sports"), VICIS is the leader in head protection technology and has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. VICIS football helmets have consistently ranked first in both the NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance Testing and Virginia Tech's Performance Testing, and the flagship ZERO1 helmet was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions.

ABOUT CERTOR SPORTS

Certor Sports is a North American sporting goods manufacturer with a comprehensive patent portfolio doing business under a variety of brands including VICIS, Schutt Sports, ProGear, Tucci Bats, Hollywood Bases, and Adams USA among others. Certor Sports is wholly owned by funds managed by Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC ( www.innovatuscp.com ) a New York-based registered investment adviser and portfolio management firm with over $1.5B under management.

