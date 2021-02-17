VICIS Introduces ZERO2 TRENCH, First Football Helmet Developed Exclusively to Protect Linemen

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VICIS , a leader in head protection technology, today introduced the ZERO2 TRENCH, the first football helmet designed exclusively to protect linemen where they need it most. Built on the newly launched ZERO2 helmet platform, the TRENCH was optimized to address the unique needs of offensive and defensive linemen, resulting in the most highly engineered helmet in the history of the game.

From review of previous player impact data, VICIS found that linemen typically experience more than twice as many impacts as other players, the majority of which are low velocity and to the front of the helmet. Based on this data, the TRENCH helmet was designed with additional offset in the frontal region, specifically tuned for low velocity impacts. To complete this optimization, VICIS leveraged the combination of a deformable outer shell and engineered impact structure to create a truly game-changing helmet.

During development, VICIS engineers found that the current deformable outer shell of the ZERO2 made a perfect exterior surface, allowing the entire helmet system to deform and absorb lower velocity impacts more effectively than a rigid surface. And since the RFLX impact structure inside the ZERO2 was not optimized for the new TRENCH system, VICIS designed and developed a proprietary absorption system with a much lower initial stiffness to handle the repetitive impact associated with each snap. The result is an innovative new structure that can reduce the accelerations of even the smallest impacts.

"When you're on the line, every snap is a battle. Linemen are the only players getting hit each and every play, so it never made much sense why we would wear a helmet that wasn't designed specifically for the trenches," said Justin Britt, a six-year starter for the Seattle Seahawks who played guard, tackle and center. "I've worn a VICIS helmet since 2017 to protect myself while I protect the quarterback, and I can't wait to wear the ZERO2 TRENCH next season."

Earlier this year, VICIS launched the ZERO2, the groundbreaking new helmet from the engineering team behind the revolutionary ZERO1. The ZERO2 served as the foundation for the TRENCH, which offers the same comfort, fit and performance players expect from a VICIS helmet, optimized for the specific needs of the offensive and defensive linemen.

At launch, the ZERO2 was awarded the highest available "5 STAR" rating by The Virginia Tech University Helmet Lab's STAR HELMET RATING SYSTEM . Following the latest tests, the TRENCH has surpassed the ZERO2 in the ranks, earning the highest rating of all 26 helmets tested.

"With players continuing to be bigger, faster and stronger, most helmet evolution of recent years has centered around high velocity impact mitigation. However, since these high velocity impacts are fewer in comparison to low, repetitive impacts, VICIS saw an opportunity to further protect the athlete," said Jason Neubauer, VP Product Development, VICIS. "Knowing there are more linemen on the field than any other position, they were a natural starting point for our first position-specific helmet."

To learn more about VICIS and the TRENCH helmet, visit www.vicis.com .

ABOUT VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. A portfolio company of Certor Sports, LLC ("Certor Sports"), VICIS is the leader in head protection technology and has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. VICIS football helmets have consistently ranked first in both the NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance Testing and Virginia Tech's Performance Testing, and the flagship ZERO1 helmet was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions.

ABOUT CERTOR SPORTS

Certor Sports is a North American sporting goods manufacturer with a comprehensive patent portfolio doing business under a variety of brands including VICIS, Schutt Sports, ProGear, Tucci Bats, Hollywood Bases, and Adams USA among others. Certor Sports is wholly owned by funds managed by Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (www.innovatuscp.com) a New York based registered investment adviser and portfolio management firm with over $1.5B under management.

