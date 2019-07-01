VICIS Launches ULTIM® Soft Headgear for Flag, 7v7 Football

SEATTLE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VICIS, a global leader in head protection technology and headgear, today announced the launch of the ULTIM™ Cap, the most technologically advanced soft headgear for non-helmeted practices, 7v7 and flag football. With ULTIM, VICIS enhances its football technology portfolio and delivers on its mission to protect players for every down, every practice and every level of play—all year long.

Featuring a low-profile version of the same VICIS RFLX® technology found in VICIS' top-performing ZERO1 and ZERO1 YOUTH helmets, the ULTIM Cap offers a highly engineered, thin-walled layer designed to manage impact energy, and delivers an unlimited field of view to elevate play and enable fast reaction time.

The ULTIM™ Cap has been extensively tested in the VICIS SmashLab® and by experts at the Virginia Tech® Helmet Lab on behalf of VICIS. Test results indicate that ULTIM reduces impact forces more effectively than any commonly worn soft headgear. Additionally, ULTIM is 25% thinner than the next best performing headgear. With better protection and lower profile, ULTIM outperforms other headgear while looking sleeker and playing faster.

"With the launch of ULTIM, VICIS is proud to offer best-in-class protection for athletes playing all major forms of football," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "VICIS is committed to the sport and driven to help parents, coaches, and athletes enjoy the benefits of the game however it is played."

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, flag football is the fastest-growing team sport over the past three years, while 7v7 football has evolved from an under-the-radar sport to one with skyrocketing participation numbers. As both sports continue to grow, so too do injury rates. While there aren't conclusive studies with comparative data on head injury rates between 7v7/flag vs. tackle football, what is clear is that incidental contact causes head injuries, and soft headgear can help reduce impact forces from those collisions.

"We are very excited to add the ULTIM Caps as another safety measure for our athletes, especially during our off-season preparations," said JSerra Catholic Head Football Coach Pat Harlow. "The ULTIM Cap is going to allow us to practice at a high tempo and with the physicality we need to prepare for our toughest schedule in 2019 while still being as safe as we can in regard to head protection."

VICIS is already taking team orders for the ULTIM Cap. Online orders for individuals are available July 1.

ABOUT VICIS

VICIS is driven by its mission to help athletes at all levels and elevate head protection in sport. Applying insights from medical research and advancements in engineering + design, VICIS creates technologies that reduce impact forces and improve performance. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing three consecutive years and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. VICIS' ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet truly optimized for kids and is the best testing football helmet in the history of VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

SOURCE VICIS

Related Links

http://www.vicis.com

