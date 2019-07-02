VICIS ULTIM® Rated First in Virginia Tech Flag Football Headgear Ratings

SEATTLE, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Tech University Helmet Lab released its inaugural VIRGINIA TECH® Flag Football Headgear Ratings™, awarding VICIS' ULTIM Cap the highest available "5 STAR" rating. The newly launched ULTIM Cap rated highest of all 12 brands of headgear tested according to Virginia Tech's STAR methodology.

Featuring a low-profile version of the same VICIS RFLX® technology found in VICIS' top-performing ZERO1 YOUTH helmet, which is the best testing helmet in the history of VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™, the ULTIM Cap offers a highly engineered, thin-walled layer designed to manage impact energy, and delivers an unlimited field of view to elevate play and enable fast reaction time.

"Participation in flag football is exploding, but the sport is not without risk," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We're proud Virginia Tech rated the ULTIM Cap the top-performing protective headgear for flag football and 7v7 play."

Since 2011, Virginia Tech researchers have provided unbiased helmet ratings that allow consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there are more than 6.5 million participants playing flag football in the U.S., and leagues dedicated to flag and other non-contact versions of the sport, like 7v7, are sprouting up all over the country. However, there is no required safety standard for headgear worn in non-contact play. This led Virginia Tech Helmet Lab to begin testing soft headgear this year, evaluating headgear's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration resulting from typical on-field impacts observed in flag football.

For additional information about VICIS and ULTIM, or to order headgear for your player or team, visit https://vicis.com/pages/ultim .

ABOUT VICIS

VICIS is driven by its mission to help athletes at all levels and elevate head protection in sport. Applying insights from medical research and advancements in engineering + design, VICIS creates technologies that reduce impact forces and improve performance. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing three consecutive years and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. VICIS' ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet truly optimized for kids and is the best testing football helmet in the history of VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

