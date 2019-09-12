Vicki Gunvalson Signs with Celebrity Slots and Rainmaker Media, Inc.

"I am thrilled to have earned the trust of the OG of the OC. Vicki has been a flagship personality with one of the longest running reality shows ever. She is a shrewd business woman that somehow manages to run a business, entertainment career and family....simply AMAZING! I'm eager to get her the opportunities that she has long deserved," said newly acquired manager and entertainment app co-founder, Chandler Rapson.

Vicki, an American reality television personality and businesswoman, is best known for a starring role as a housewife in the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Orange County since its first season. "It has been an honor to be a female pioneer in the reality TV industry. I have been a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County for 14 years, and I am always looking for new opportunities in push myself personally and in business. I have been searching for some time now, to find a branding and management company that has the values, vision, and a similar work ethic. I'm excited to announce this relationship with Rainmaker Media, Inc., which I know will lead the way to very exciting projects in my future. Additionally, I am ecstatic to launch my very first online game with Celebrity Slots in the upcoming months," said Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki's Celebrity Slots game will feature a variety of levels, fun challenges, and will reward its players with prizes that she has specifically selected for her fans. The most exciting of these rewards may offer jackpot prizes that provide contestants the opportunity to meet with the television star.

Vicki's game is scheduled for release this fall.

