OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicki Lyons, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in Healthcare an Allergist and Immunologist and in acknowledgment of her practice, Advanced Allergy & Asthma.

Vicki Lyons, MD

Dr. Lyons earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and finished a Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. While in medical training, Dr. Lyons received the prestigious Presidential Merit Scholarship and was selected for a National Institute of Health Study Research Fellowship.

A board-certified allergist and internal medicine physician with 28 years of expertise, Dr. Lyons serves the Ogden, UT area, helping patients of all ages effectively manage their chronic allergy and asthma issues. At her medical practice Advanced Allergy & Asthma, Dr. Lyons and her two partner physicians are well known for their high-quality patient care, providing the most advanced asthma and allergy therapies available.

Dr. Lyons has been a principal investigator for more than 130 FDA-funded research studies involving various illnesses and medications. She is also the author of a host of scholarly works related to asthma drug allergies, and immunotherapy. She also co-founded an online publication entitled What Doctors Know.

Dr. Lyons is highly skilled in diagnosing and treating seasonal allergies, food allergies, eczema, and asthma and prides herself on taking a patient-centered approach to short-term and long-term care plans. She works closely with her patients, taking time to answer their questions and concerns thoroughly.

Dr. Lyons has been named one of the region's top allergy and immunology specialists by The Leading Physicians of the World publication. In addition to her private practice, Dr. Lyons serves as a Section Leader within the Department of Allergy and Immunology at McKay Dee Hospital. She previously served as the President of the Utah Chapter of the American Lung Association and the Utah Society of Allergy and Asthma.

In her spare time, Dr. Lyons enjoys participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and skiing. She also owns horses and loves to ride and care for them.

Dr. Lyons and two of her brothers decided to pursue careers in medicine. In 2010, she honored the memory of their father by founding the John W. Porter Family Charitable Foundation.

For more information, visit www.allergyasthma.clinic.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who