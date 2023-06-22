Vicki Mayo, CEO of GMI, Named 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® Pacific Southwest Award Winner

PHOENIX, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pleasure that we announce Vicki Mayo, the visionary CEO of GMI, as the recipient of the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Pacific Southwest Award.

Vicki Mayo, 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year
The Entrepreneur of the Year Pacific Southwest Award celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted their industry through groundbreaking ideas, transformative initiatives, and remarkable business growth. Vicki Mayo has exemplified these qualities throughout her career. Vicki's unwavering commitment to innovation has propelled GMI to the forefront of the industry, positioning the company as a leader in cyber security, procurement, networking, and cloud solutions. Beyond her entrepreneurial prowess, Vicki Mayo is renowned for her dedication to social impact and philanthropy, which extends beyond GMI. Visit MayoGlobal.com to learn more about the Mayo Family Foundation and how Mayo has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives recognizing the importance of giving back to the community, including recently rescuing 147 girls from Afghanistan.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Entrepreneur of the Year Award," said Vicki Mayo. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire GMI team. It is their unwavering commitment to innovations, such as being the first Secure Managed Service Provider™, that has made this achievement possible. I also want to express my gratitude to our valued customers and partners who have entrusted us with their support."

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a prestigious distinction presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a globally recognized authority honoring exceptional entrepreneurs. The award acknowledges Vicki Mayo's outstanding achievements and is a testament to her remarkable entrepreneurial journey.

About GMI:

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is a full-stack IT provider, including all services with a Security-first lens. GMI is the first Secure Managed Service Provider™ with a one-stop shop for full IT lifecycle services, including secure technology solutions across security, network, cloud, collaboration, mobility, and managed IT practices, and is supported by a dynamic global team of experts.

A diversified client roster includes Fortune 50-2000 customers and state and local education, including K-12, and covers a range of commercial, government, and enterprise customers. The company's geographic footprint extends from the United States and Canada to Morocco, the Philippines, and Costa Rica.

GMI is a privately-held, women- and minority-owned, and diversity supplier-certified company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

