Vicks Launches VapoPads Plus -- The Next Level in Vapo Scent

Newest pads offer powerful experience, enhancing the humidification effects and helping provide added comfort.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicks®, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) licensed brand, today announced the launch of VapoPads Plus, the next level in Vapo scent that can help transform any living space into a wellness oasis with Vicks' powerful and soothing vapors. The non-medicated scent pads are designed for use with select Vicks inhalers, vaporizers and humidifiers that have a VapoPad slot or door, as well as with most brands of plug-in and waterless vaporizers. Each pad is infused with a stronger1 burst of the iconic Vicks scent, which includes a special blend of menthol, eucalyptus, and essential oils to provide up to eight hours of relief.

Introducing Vicks VapoPads Plus Each pad is infused with a powerful burst of the iconic Vicks scent, which includes a special blend of menthol, eucalyptus, and essential oils to provide up to eight hours of relief when you need it most

With fall and winter months approaching, the launch of VapoPads Plus comes at an ideal time as humidity levels begin to decrease with colder temperatures, resulting in drier indoor air. As we look to spend more time in our homes, humidifiers can help relieve the physical discomforts caused by cold, dry air, such as itchy eyes, sinus congestion and sore throat, as well as dry skin.

"As the end of the summer approaches and we prepare to return to school and work, we can expect to spend more time indoors, in closer contact with others. And if that isn't enough, the cold, dry air that is common in the fall and winter may also weaken our resistance," explains Megan Dristilaris, Director of Marketing, Health & Wellness. "Fortunately, coughing, sinus irritation and congestion can all be temporarily relieved by turning up a room's humidity. Keeping your nasal passages and throat well hydrated helps to soothe symptoms of colds and adding our new VapoPads Plus takes self-care and comfort to the next level."

Vicks has a wide variety of beloved products that have been helping with cold symptoms for over a century. VapoPads were launched in 2006, and in 2019, Vicks celebrated 125 years of powerful relief and care with the expansion of the Vapo-family, including an easy-to-use vapor cream, aromatherapy patch and shower tablets. Today, VapoPads Plus join Vicks Soothing Menthol Vapors VapoPads; Soothing Sleepy Time Comfort VapoPad, a non-medicated option for children and babies; and Vicks Calming Menthol and Lavender VapoPads.

VapoPads Plus is available at Walmart, Rite Aid and Meijer stores, as well as vickshumidifiers.com.

About Vicks

Vicks is one of the most recognized brands around the world known for helping to relieve cough, cold and flu symptoms for over 125 years. The Vicks trademarks are used by Helen of Troy under license from The Procter & Gamble Company, and include Vicks Humidifiers and Vaporizers, Vicks Thermometers and more.

For more information, please visit www.vickshumidifiers.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

1 vs. Vicks VapoPads

SOURCE Helen of Troy