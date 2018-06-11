Vicksburg, Mississippi Expands Partnership With ESG for the Operation and Management of Wastewater Treatment Facility

MACON, Ga., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Vicksburg, Mississippi has selected ESG Operations, Inc. to operate, maintain and manage the City's wastewater treatment facility. Since 2015 ESG has partnered with the City in operating and managing Vicksburg's water treatment system. ESG is honored for the opportunity to expand our partnership with the City and provide these additional services to the citizens of Vicksburg.

Vicksburg is the county seat of Warren County, Mississippi. Located just over 200 miles northwest of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, Vicksburg is a city rich in history and hospitality and often referred to as "The Key to the South." Over 32,000 citizens live and work in Vicksburg and surrounding communities.

"If we are going to meet the growth of this City and meet all the needs of this City, we are going to have to have first-class quality service, and wastewater treatment is essential. ESG has done a good job operating the water treatment plant and has saved the city $165,000 in operating costs," commented Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. ESG, Flaggs said, was selected as the best company based on several criteria—including price, an understanding of the plant's operation, its maintenance plan, transitional approach, including hiring existing employees, and performance and compliance history.

"ESG is honored to expand our partnership with the City of Vicksburg, and we are excited to add the wastewater treatment plant to the facilities we operate, manage and maintain for Vicksburg. We applaud the City's desire to provide exemplary, state-of-the-art services to the citizens of Vicksburg while also making certain to provide career, growth and training opportunities for employees. ESG looks forward to continuing to be an integral part of the Vicksburg community," stated J. Clay Sykes, ESG Co-founder and Principal.

ABOUT ESG OPERATIONS, INC.

ESG is the nation's fastest growing full-service utility operations and public works management companies—and the largest in the Southeast. With a team of over 750 talented associates, ESG works in partnership with municipal and private sector clients providing water, wastewater, public works, design-build-operate and water tank maintenance services. ESG has been recognized as one of the nation's Top 200 Environmental Firms for the past 7 consecutive years. ESG's corporate headquarters is located in Macon, Georgia, with 22 additional offices throughout the Southeast.

Contact Information

John F. Eddlemon

jeddlemon@esginc.net

478-474-5025

Related Files

Press Release_Vicksburg MS_Wastewater Partnership.pdf

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicksburg-mississippi-expands-partnership-with-esg-for-the-operation-and-management-of-wastewater-treatment-facility-300664174.html

SOURCE ESG Operations, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.esginc.net

