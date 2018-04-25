Vicky Cornell Partners with Addiction Policy Forum to Launch Lifesaving Resources in Honor of Husband Chris Cornell

More than 21 million Americans are suffering from addiction and the opioid crisis is growing every year. One of the greatest barriers to obtaining treatment is the lack of a trusted place to seek help when you or family member are in crisis and in need of good information and proper care. The Addiction Resource Center For Chris and the Addiction Resource Line help fill that gap by providing a central hub of information to assist people who are struggling with a substance use disorder and their loved ones.

Chris Cornell had a history of substance use disorder and a relapse in substance use contributed to his death.

"Addiction is a preventable and treatable disease," said Cornell. "While it's too late to bring Chris back, it's not too late for millions of other people who are struggling with addiction. These resources are designed to connect people to the help they need—help that is often way too difficult to find—in the hope that other families are spared the loss that my family is experiencing. There is no better way to honor to Chris than by saving lives."

The Addiction Resource Center (ARC) For Chris is a comprehensive, interactive portal to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guides concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helps to develop a proposed action plan, and provides a database of local treatment provider and facility resources.

The Addiction Resource Line is a 1-800 helpline--1-833-301-HELP (4357)--for individuals concerned about their own substance use or recovery or a loved one's substance use, and for family members grieving from an addiction related loss. The helpline, open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm EST, is staffed by clinicians and peer recovery support advocates that provide information about addiction and recovery, and connects callers to local treatment and support programs.

"Only 11 percent of those with substance use disorder receive treatment. The ARC and the ARL are designed to change that," said Jessica Nickel, President and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. "By giving individuals with substance use disorder, and their families, a website to go to and trained professionals to talk to, we believe we can connect people to the help they need and save lives."

The ARC for Chris can be found at www.addictionresourcecenter.org/for-chris

The helpline can be accessed at 1-833-301-HELP (4357)

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum (APF) is a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction and to improve national policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. We envision a world where fewer lives are lost and help exists for the millions of Americans affected by addiction every day.

Addiction Policy Forum is headquartered in Washington, DC with state chapters throughout the country that are run by family members who have been impacted by addiction. Together, the national organization and state chapters will focus on the implementation of eight strategic focus areas, all of which are critical to ensuring long-term progress against substance use disorders at the national, state and local levels. Addiction Policy Forum's national and state programs include: "What is Addiction?" education initiative, Train the Trainer program, 174aDay awareness campaign and the Spotlight Series.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicky-cornell-partners-with-addiction-policy-forum-to-launch-lifesaving-resources-in-honor-of-husband-chris-cornell-300634711.html

SOURCE Addiction Policy Forum

Related Links

http://addictionpolicy.org

http://www.addictionresourcecenter.org

