Victaulic Launches Most Economical Joining System for Small Diameter Carbon Steel Pipe in North America

The Victaulic QuickVic SD System is the most economical and efficient pipe joining solution for small diameter commercial and industrial HVAC applications. The product line offers a significant total installed cost savings when compared to current pipe materials and installation methods used, including copper press or sweat and carbon steel press or thread.

"As preferences for piping materials evolve, Victaulic is committed to offering its customers innovative solutions that reduce project costs, improve durability, and make installation and maintenance more efficient," said Scott Stewart, product manager at Victaulic. "The QuickVic SD System is our latest proof point of that commitment, offering our first mechanical pipe joining solution for HVAC customers making, or that have made, the transition to carbon steel piping for two inches in diameter and smaller."

Reduce Material Costs, Price Volatility and Project Risk

Copper tubing is often the pipe material of choice for small diameter HVAC systems, but it presents unique challenges for contractors grappling with higher prices and jobsite theft. With the QuickVic SD System, Victaulic customers can more confidently make their transition to carbon steel pipe, and as a result, reduce material costs, simplify project management, and reduce financial risk.

"Copper tubing costs can be up to 60 percent higher than carbon steel for small diameter HVAC jobs," said Stewart. "Our new QuickVic SD System enables customers to choose a more cost-conscious carbon steel material without sacrificing the speed of installation of copper systems."

Drive Installation and Maintenance Efficiencies

Contractors with a preference for copper tubing commonly sweat their joints, a time- and labor-intensive procedure that requires additional permits, such as hot work, which can lead to lengthy and costly installations. Pressing copper joints is a faster, cleaner alternative, but introduces expensive fittings and unique tools for installation that can add to the complexity of a project. Regardless of choice, both methods are permanent which means mistakes or modifications must be cut out, adding to costs and delays. Threading carbon steel is often preferred to avoid the limitations associated with sweating and pressing, but even it requires bulky, messy equipment that can clutter a jobsite.

Utilizing Victaulic's new QuickVic SD system on small diameter carbon steel systems eliminates these challenges and drives installation and maintenance efficiencies. The couplings and fittings are easily installed with common hand tools and feature no loose parts that can be dropped or lost. In a maintenance or retrofit situation, the joints can be disassembled and reinstalled as needed, without having to cut out and remove excess piping. The system also provides multiple visual inspection features, including bolt pad-to-bolt pad verification, a retainer inspection window, and knurled insertion depth markings on the pipe, to help ensure correct assembly throughout the installation process. Additionally, the products include Victaulic's patented "Leak-If-Not-Tightened" technology, which offers confidence to the contractor; the gasket is designed not to seal until the coupling or fitting is mechanically secured on the pipe during initial installation.

"Installation times using the QuickVic SD System for carbon steel pipe are up to four times faster than traditional methods," said Stewart. "It's also the only system on the market that can be visually verified for correctness after installation."

Victaulic's QuickVic SD Installation-Ready System

The comprehensive line includes Installation-Ready couplings, fittings and valves, and the PC3110 Cut & Mark Tool. Available in sizes ½" to 2"/DN15 to DN50, the products can be used on Schedules 10 through 80 carbon steel pipe, with a maximum working pressure of 300 psi/2068 kPa/21 bar and up to 250°F/120°C (with the EPDM gasket).

The PC3110 Cut & Mark tool allows the user to simultaneously cut and mark Schedules 10 through 80 carbon steel pipe. It leaves two knurled markings on each piece to indicate the proper insertion depth for proper coupling/fitting installation. The first mark indicates the correct insertion depth for ½ - 1 ¼" sized products; the second for 1 ½ - 2" sized products.

"Contractors can now realize the speed of press systems along with the material savings of carbon steel pipe," added Stewart. "Whether you're considering a transition to carbon steel on your small diameter HVAC projects, or you've already made it, the QuickVic SD Installation-Ready System will help boost your project economics."

For more information about this Victaulic system solution, visit www.quickvicsd.com.

About Victaulic

Since 1919, Victaulic's pipe joining and flow control solutions have optimized construction productivity and reduced risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time and within budget. Driven by a spirit of continuous innovation, Victaulic's portfolio of 100,000+ products and patented technologies promote freedom of design, as well as simplified inspection and maintenance for the life of any system.

With more than 3,500 employees and 40 international facilities, Victaulic helps customers in over 120 countries succeed in the global construction industry. From the tallest buildings to the deepest mines, customers trust our products to increase overall system durability in the most demanding construction projects and operating conditions. Learn more about how our innovative piping products and design services can engineer confidence into your build at www.victaulic.com.

