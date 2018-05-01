Victaulic Redefines Sprinkler Installation with First Installation-Ready™ Sprinkler

"The storage, warehouse and distribution center market has undergone significant growth and transformation, creating a need for fire suppressions that are both easily installed and reconfigurable," said Daniel Wake, Victaulic Product Manager. "Victaulic already has a unique portfolio of products and services that offer value and versatility from the street to the sprinkler head, and the Installation-Ready sprinkler technology just compounds the advantages of using Victaulic. Working in the industry from the ground up for almost 20 years, this is the most exciting product development process I've been fortunate to take part in."

The sprinkler and coupling arrive on site pre-assembled, with no loose parts and require no preparation before installation, also known as Installation-Ready™ technology that Victaulic introduced to the industry in 2005. The biggest time-saver and labor management advantage seen with introducing Installation-Ready™ technology to sprinkler installation is the elimination of sprinkler prep work and the associated consumables (tape and dope). By eliminating taping and doping on the ground, all fitters can be utilized in the air hanging and installing system components.

Another advantage of the Victaulic Installation-Ready™ sprinkler coupling is that it does not require complicated training or tools, engineering confidence into every build. Utilizing visual confirmation of one bold pad for proper installation instead of using a torque wrench makes installation simple and gives users peace-of-mind.

Currently fitters must install a sprinkler using a sprinkler wrench that is physically demanding to the fitter due to strenuous repetitive motion and potentially damaging to the sprinkler frame due to applied torque. Now utilizing a mechanical connection with one-bolt allows the fitter to use a power tool to save both wear and tear on their body, and avoid applying torque directly to the sprinkler frame. Reducing torque applied to the sprinkler frame and replacing the frictional connection with a mechanical one, in turn reduces the likelihood of leaks when the system is pressurized. Rework due to leaks can add an average of one day per system, a costly necessity until now.

"We're committed to offering our customers simplified solutions that save both time and costs, while increasing system confidence," said Wake. "With the advent of the Installation-Ready sprinkler, our customers now have access to the easiest and safest installation method – improving both their productivity and work environment."

