VICTIG Screening Solutions Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that VICTIG Screening Solutions has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

VICTIG Screening Solutions PBSA Accreditation

"I'm very proud of our team for being acknowledged for their hard work and dedication with the accreditation. Every person at VICTIG truly believes that we are the best screening company in the world and the PBSA accreditation helps validate that." - Matt Visser, President and Founder of VICTIG

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org .

About PBSA®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org .

About VICTIG Screening Solutions

Founded in 2006, VICTIG Screening Solutions is the most innovative and widely integrated employment background check, drug testing, and verification provider in the industry. VICTIG excels in ease of use, FCRA compliance, and quick turnaround times. VICTIG is the best option to screen potential job applicants, tenants, and volunteers. VICTIG works with over 50 data providers, providing clients the most efficient, timely, and comprehensive search available. For more information, visit www.victig.com .

Media Contact:

Dustin Roethel

866-886-5644

234633@email4pr.com

SOURCE VICTIG Screening Solutions

Related Links

http://www.victig.com

