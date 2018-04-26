Victims of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, and Sexual Assault to be honored during a Candlelight Ceremony

In 2016, the Tesoro Foundation (now the Andeavor Foundation) awarded 1736 FCC a Public Safety Grant of $300,000 to promote a safer community through the expansion of a Domestic Violence Outreach, Training and Prevention Program in greater Los Angeles. This multi-year funding supports a program to improve police training and response to domestic violence victims of all ages and ensure that citizens can live safer lives, with the mutual goal of decreasing the incidence of domestic abuse. General public education offered by the program stresses the importance of recognizing warning signs and seeking help from the local police when necessary.

During the program's first year, 1736 FCC served several hundreds more people than originally anticipated because of the community collaboration with LAPD Harbor Division and financial support from Andeavor. 1736 FCC staff ride along with the LAPD Harbor Division officers to the scenes of domestic violence crimes to ensure that services are offered immediately and at the most critical moments in victims' lives. "We are very proud to support these efforts to alleviate and eradicate domestic violence in Los Angeles," remarked Tiffany Rau, Andeavor's Director of Southern California Government & Public Affairs. "It takes programs that provide services, training, and education along with strong partnerships between local governments, non-profits and organizations to make an impactful lasting difference in our communities." Ms. Rau will speak at the event along with local dignitaries, including LA City Councilmember Joe Buscaino and others to be confirmed.

The event program will include a candlelight ceremony to honor the brave survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault. There will be testimony from survivors that have experienced domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault and received 1736 Family Crisis Center's services. It is hoped that the candlelight ceremony will become an annual event for the community to attend to honor the brave victims that survive the brutalities of abuse and violence. 1736 FCC's CEO, Carol Adelkoff, will also be honored during the event with a "Woman of Persistence" award from the League of California Cities Women's Caucus for her dedicated service, commitment, and advocacy for victims of crime.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LAPD Harbor Division Station Conference Room at 2175 John S. Gibson Boulevard, San Pedro, CA 90731.

1736 Family Crisis Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving vulnerable community members in the greater Los Angeles area. Its mission is to comprehensively help children, women, men, and families through crisis circumstances, including domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, homelessness, poverty, and post-traumatic stress disorder, improving their prospects for long-term housing, financial stability, and success. 1736 Family Crisis Center manages a wide range of life-saving programs, annually serving more than 6,000 people directly and reaching approximately 20,000 more through educational outreach services.

