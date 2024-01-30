Victor Allen's® Coffee® Announces Partnership with General Mills amid Launch Of All NEW Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Flavored Iced Coffee

News provided by

Trilliant Food & Nutrition

30 Jan, 2024, 08:17 ET

The ready-to-drink iced coffee line-up to included 13.7 oz. Glass Bottles and 8 oz. Cans

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today the launch of its newest flavor innovation, Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee. 

Continue Reading
Victor Allen’s® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Iced Coffee will be available in early February at Sam’s CLUB before rolling out nationally in March at major retailers nationwide and online, making it convenient for coffee enthusiasts to indulge in their new favorite iced coffee treat.
Victor Allen’s® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Iced Coffee will be available in early February at Sam’s CLUB before rolling out nationally in March at major retailers nationwide and online, making it convenient for coffee enthusiasts to indulge in their new favorite iced coffee treat.
Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee 12 Pack of 8 oz. Cans
Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee 12 Pack of 8 oz. Cans
Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee 13.7 oz Bottle
Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee 13.7 oz Bottle

The epic flavor of Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee is designed to transport you and your tastebuds with the absurdly delicious moments fans have loved in their cereal bowls for decades. Perfectly balanced and easy to drink, this smooth and creamy iced coffee will deliver a wonderful treat paired with some energy to help start your day or provide an afternoon pick me up.

"At Victor Allen's, we understand the trends of where coffee is headed with consumers wanting to try new and exciting flavors to treat themselves daily in a convenient Ready-to-Drink format," said Zac McAuley, Director of Brand Marketing, Victor Allen's Coffee. "We pride ourselves on bringing new flavor innovation to our retailers and consumers to continue to push the boundaries on how we can continue to grow the coffee category. Our new partnership with such an historic and nostalgic General Mills brand like Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ is sure to surprise and delight coffee fans in a way never before possible within ready-to-drink iced coffee."

"Our fans love finding Cinnamon Toast Crunch throughout the grocery store, so we're always looking for new ways to help them enjoy the undeniable awesomeness of our Cinnadust," said Mindy Murray, Director of Brand Experience for Morning Foods at General Mills. "Coffee is an obvious choice, and the new ready-to-drink version with Victor Allen's makes it so easy to get your morning or afternoon Cinnamon Toast Crunch fix – even if you don't have a bowl and spoon handy!"

Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Iced Coffee will be available in early February at Sam's CLUB before rolling out nationally in March at major retailers nationwide and online, making it convenient for coffee enthusiasts to indulge in their new favorite iced coffee treat. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

SOURCE Trilliant Food & Nutrition

Also from this source

Victor Allen's Coffee Expands Single Serve Coffee Pod Distribution with Food Lion Partnership

Victor Allen's Coffee Expands Single Serve Coffee Pod Distribution with Food Lion Partnership

Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today an expansion of new distribution of its ...
NEW Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ & TWIX™ Iced Coffee Expands Distribution to H-E-B

NEW Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ & TWIX™ Iced Coffee Expands Distribution to H-E-B

Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today an expansion of new distribution of its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.