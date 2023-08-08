Victor Allen's Coffee Brand Expands Partnership with Walmart

Offering Includes Morning Blend, Donut Shop Blend, 100% Colombian, French Roast and Variety Pack Single Serve Cups

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today an expansion of new distribution of its Victor Allen's Coffee Brand at leading retailer Walmart. 

Victor Allen's Single Serve Coffee Pods, now available at Walmart
Available today, shoppers at more than 2,500 Walmart stores throughout the country can find Victor Allen's single serve coffee pods in 100 count variety packs that feature the following flavor profiles: Morning Blend, Donut Shop Blend, 100% Colombian and French Roast. In addition, Victor Allen's single serve coffee pods in 12 packs in the same roast profiles will be available at more than 500 Walmart stores throughout the country. New packaging graphics are also being launched on-shelf showcasing the NEW Victor Allen's Coffee Brand logo and refreshed packaging graphics. 

"Drafting off the success of the newly launched Victor Allen's ready-to-drink iced coffee program that rolled out earlier this year at Walmart, we are excited to bring consumers additional high quality coffee offerings for their in-home, single serve coffee brewers." said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "The Victor Allen's Coffee Brand is all about providing consumers with access to a great cup of coffee without having to comprise quality for price. We are proud to partner with Walmart and bring their shopper community this offering."

To find a Walmart near you, visit the Walmart store finder. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook and Instagram

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC
Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com

SOURCE Trilliant Food & Nutrition

