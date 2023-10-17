Victor Allen's Coffee Expands Single Serve Coffee Pod Distribution with Food Lion Partnership

Offering Includes Morning Blend, Donut Shop Blend, 100% Colombian, and French Roast in Single Serve Pods

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today an expansion of new distribution of its Victor Allen's Coffee Brand at a leading east coast grocery retailer, Food Lion. 

Available today, shoppers at more than 1,100 Food Lion stores on the east coast can find Victor Allen's single serve coffee pods in 36 count cartons in the following flavor profiles: Morning Blend, Donut Shop Blend, 100% Colombian and French Roast. New packaging graphics are also being launched on-shelf showcasing the NEW Victor Allen's Coffee Brand logo along with a refreshed design focusing on our core brand attributes that are important to both the brand and consumers.

"The Victor Allen's Coffee Brand is all about providing consumers with access to a great cup of coffee without having to comprise quality for price," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "By expanding our distribution through a Food Lion partnership, consumers on the east coast will now have access to high quality coffee at a price that won't break the bank. We are proud to partner with Food Lion and bring their shoppers this offering."

To find a Food Lion near you, visit the Food Lion store finder. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook and Instagram

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC
Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands.  For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

SOURCE Trilliant Food & Nutrition

