Victor Allen’s® Coffee Launches NEW Victor Allen’s® Premium Coffee Pods in a 60-Count Variety Pack

They are compatible with single-serve coffee makers and are available for a limited time exclusively at Sam's Club locations nationwide before rolling out to other retailers

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new Victor Allen's High Quality, Premium Coffee Pods. The 60-count variety pack of coffee pods is compatible with single-serve pod coffee makers, offering a hassle-free brewing experience perfect for busy mornings or relaxing afternoons.

These high-quality, premium coffee pods come in a variety of medium and dark roasts, all crafted and roasted to perfection. They feature classic favorites like Colombia and a smooth Espresso, along with a few unique blends like Brazil and Mexico, that are sure to transport you to your happy place. Victor Allen's Coffee maintains its fresh taste and high standards by shipping 100% Arabica coffee beans that the company expertly sources, roasts, grinds, and packs all in one location in Little Chute, WI.

"At Victor Allen's, we're dedicated to delivering elevated coffee experiences that perfectly fit your lifestyle—effortlessly and affordably," said Zac McAuley, Director of Brand Marketing at Victor Allen's Coffee. "Our newest coffee pods feature the highest quality beans we've ever produced, sourced from the world's top coffee-producing countries. This isn't just another coffee pod; it's a step up from what's currently available in the market. Whether you're kicking off your morning or enjoying a well-deserved afternoon break, you can indulge in a rich, delicious cup of coffee in seconds. It's never been easier to savor that perfect coffee moment!"

Victor Allen's Premium Coffee Pods deliver exceptional quality that rivals top premium brands—at a fraction of the cost. This 60-count variety pack includes 15 pods of each flavorful roast, featuring options like Colombia Coffee Blend, Espresso Roast, Mexico Coffee Blend, and Brazil Coffee Blend. Enjoy your Victor Allen's Premium Coffee Pods however you like—hot or cold, black, or customized with milk, cream, or syrup.

The coffee pods are available exclusively at Sam's Club for a limited time starting in November, at $14.98 per pack—but this special pricing won't last forever!

For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com or Email: [email protected].

