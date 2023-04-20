Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ Iced Coffee Launches 8 oz. Can Pack to Deliver Delicious Flavor Innovation to Club Customers

Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ Iced Coffee will be available for purchase in 8 oz. cans as a 12-count pack starting in May

NEENAH, Wis., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant, parent company of Victor Allen's®, a top selling coffee brand nationally, celebrates the launch of its newest flavor innovation, Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee at Sam's Clubs nationally. Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ Iced Coffees will be available for purchase in 8 oz. cans as a 12-count pack in the Sam's Club ready-to-drink coffee aisle starting the first week of May as a limited time offering while supplies last.

Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ Iced Coffee is made with real cream & sugar to deliver the perfect mix of classic SNICKERS® flavors fans love with a subtle undertone of coffee that will transport you to a happy place with each & every sip, while providing a little boost of energy along the way.

Victor Allen's® candy flavored iced coffee will bring first of its kind disruptive innovation to a category trending with unique flavor experiences that allow consumers to treat themselves. Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ Iced Coffee will provide Sam's Club members with a moment of bliss to treat themselves responsibly with the 8oz cans only having a total 130 calories which is lower than most other big brands in market.

"Sam's Club prides itself on bringing unique 'Treasure Hunt' experiences across many categories to their members, so we thought partnering with them to bring this flavor innovation to their aisles was a Win-Win with Iced Coffee season kicking off in May," said Katy Seidler, Trilliant National Sales Manager.

Sam's Clubs members will be able to transport their taste buds to a place never before possible within the ready-to-drink coffee category. For the first time ever, the deliciousness of coffee paired up with the classic flavor of SNICKERS®, will allow coffee and candy lovers alike to treat themselves to a whole new kind of sensorial ready-to-drink coffee experience.

"The launch of Victor Allen's® SNICKERS™ and TWIX™ Iced Coffees back in March have been extremely well-received by consumers.", said Zac McAuley, Trilliant Senior Brand Manager. "So, we're excited to continue to bring this offering to more households in partnership with Sam's Club to surprise and delight their members this summer."

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food and Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories. For more information, please visit www.Trilliantfood.com or http://www.VictorAllen.com

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

