Victor Allen's® TWIX™ Iced Coffee Launches 8 oz. Can Pack to Deliver Delicious Flavor Innovation to Club Customers

Trilliant Food & Nutrition

11 Oct, 2023, 08:17 ET

Victor Allen's® TWIX™ Iced Coffee will be available for purchase in 8 oz. cans as a 12-count pack starting in October

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant, parent company of Victor Allen's®, a top selling coffee brand nationally, celebrates the launch of its newest flavor innovation, Victor Allen's® TWIX Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee at Sam's Clubs nationally. Victor Allen's® TWIX Iced Coffees will be available for purchase in 8 oz. cans as a 12-count pack in the Sam's Club ready-to-drink coffee aisle starting the first week of October as a limited time offering while supplies last.

Victor Allen's® TWIX Iced Coffee is made with real cream & sugar to deliver the perfect mix of classic TWIX®, proudly part of Mars, flavors fans love with a subtle undertone of coffee that will transport you to a happy place with each & every sip, while providing a little boost of energy along the way. 

"Sam's Club prides itself on bringing unique 'Treasure Hunt' experiences across many categories to their members, so partnering with Sam's Club to bring this flavor innovation to their aisles as fall approaches was a Win-Win," said Katy Seidler, Trilliant National Sales Manager.

Victor Allen's® candy flavored iced coffee will bring first of its kind disruptive innovation to a category trending with unique flavor experiences that allow consumers to treat themselves. Victor Allen's® TWIX Iced Coffee will provide Sam's Club members with a moment of bliss to treat themselves responsibly with the 8oz cans only having a total 130 calories which is lower than most other big brands in market.

"The launch of Victor Allen's® TWIX and SNICKERS™ Iced Coffees back in March have been extremely well-received by consumers.", said Zac McAuley, Trilliant Director of Brand Marketing. "So, we're excited to continue to bring this offering to more households in partnership with Sam's Club to surprise and delight their members this Fall."

To find a Sam's Club near you, visit the Sam's Club store finder. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC
Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

About Mars, Incorporated
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus and VCA – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Trilliant Food & Nutrition

