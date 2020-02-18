Victor B. Alexander Named Head of Key Consumer Bank

"Victor brings a passion for delivering for our clients and has played an instrumental role in the growth that Key has experienced throughout his tenure," said Beth E. Mooney, KeyCorp Chair and CEO.

Added Christopher M. Gorman, President and Chief Operating Officer, "We are excited to see Victor take on this new role and look forward to more growth and innovation as we work to help our clients and communities thrive."

Alexander joined KeyCorp in 2000 and most recently served as Head of Home Lending. In this role, he was responsible for developing and executing strategies for growing Key's $17 billion residential real estate loan portfolio, achieving record residential mortgage results for Key.

From 2017 through 2018, Alexander served as KeyCorp's Corporate Treasurer, with responsibility for managing Key's capital, liquidity, funding, interest rate risk and overall balance sheet management strategies.

Previously, Alexander led Key's Corporate Strategy team, which oversees corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic investments. Under his leadership, the Corporate Strategy team was at the center of Key's 2016 acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group, a $40 billion regional bank based in Buffalo, N.Y., which was the largest acquisition in Key's 200-year history. Post-announcement of the transaction, Alexander co-led the merger integration transition team for Key, overseeing the integration of more than one million clients and five thousand employees.

Before joining the Corporate Strategy team, Alexander held roles of increasing responsibility in Key's corporate and investment bank.

Active in the community, Alexander serves on the Board of Directors at Julie Billiart School, a Catholic grade school serving approximately 200 students with special learning needs from across Northeast Ohio. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Cleveland Zoological Association.

Alexander received a B.S. in Finance and Economics, summa cum laude, from John Carroll University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He lives in Richfield with his wife Abby and their three children.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $145 billion at December 31, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

