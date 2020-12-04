Victor George Vodka, "VG" Launches Nationwide With Purpose Alongside Equity Partner, Flo Rida

" We are extremely excited about our recent growth and the addition of new distribution and retail partners," said Victor G Harvey, CEO and Founder of VG Vodka. "This has given us the opportunity to expand our brand nationwide during a time when everyone can use a little hope. "

VG Vodka partner and multi-platinum recording artist Flo Rida (Tramar Dillard), was brought on earlier in 2020 as an equity partner to help create awareness to the brand and grow distribution both nationally and internationally. In addition, his future plans with the company include creating additional VG spirit lines to be announced next year.

"I'm super excited for this next chapter of VG Vodka. Being a black-owned producer and distributor of spirits in the United States is a game changer for celebrities and artists," said Flo Rida. "I'm honored to be the face and ambassador of this smooth vodka but more importantly, an equity owner in the brand."

In 2021, the duo plans to build a 13,000 square foot facility housing a 4500 square foot distillery on historic Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale along with a cigar bar, wine bar, lounge, and restaurant.

To further enhance their brand globally, 30-year entertainment veteran Erik Hicks was brought on as the company's Executive Vice-President of Entertainment and Celebrity Relations. Erik's experience in developing brand strategies, marketing, artist management, business development and consulting will complement VG's growth plan moving forward.

ABOUT:

VG was introduced in 2019 and quickly became one of South Florida's most requested and popular vodka brands offered by more than 150 accounts. After a star-studded VG Superbowl Party in February 2020 on Miami Beach hosted by NFL star Devin Bush, VG like every other company and product came to an abrupt halt amidst COVID 19 and the uncertainties it brought.

Victor George Spirits is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise and the only in the United States to utilize a patented process to remove harsh radicals thus delivering a smooth refined spirit resulting in fewer hangovers and headaches. We believe in supporting our community and will continue our goal of assisting local non-profits providing scholarships to young adults interested in Entrepreneurship. We take pride in our commitment to offer consumers high-quality products available nationwide for an MSRP of $19.99 to $28.99.

