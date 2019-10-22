Victor Gutierrez Joins Ten-X Commercial As Vice President

Gutierrez is responsible for developing the strategy for Ten-X Platform Operations with a focus on further streamlining and simplifying transaction workflows through automation. Working in conjunction with the broader Ten-X product team, Gutierrez will identify areas for innovation and opportunities to re-engineer processes.

"Victor's industry knowledge and first-hand experience with the development of an online commercial real estate platform makes him a perfect fit for leading Ten-X Commercial's Platform Operations," said Steven Jacobs, CEO of Ten-X. "We are delighted to have Victor join our team as we continue to lead the digital transformation of commercial real estate transactions."

Prior to joining Ten-X, Gutierrez worked at RealINSIGHT, a real estate sales platform and a CWCapital affiliate company. Prior to his time with RealINSIGHT, Gutierrez was a key member of the CWCapital Disposition team and oversaw the disposition of over $750 million in commercial real estate assets. Gutierrez worked on asset management, CMBS, loan modifications, note sales, and REO asset management during his tenure at CWCapital.

Victor Gutierrez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California at Davis and a Master's in Real Estate degree from Georgetown University. Gutierrez will be based in Ten-X's Irvine office.

"Ten-X has a decade of experience and represents the future of commercial real estate transactions," said Gutierrez, who joined the company on October 1. "Ten-X is transforming the way commercial real estate is transacted and I look forward to being a part of the team."

