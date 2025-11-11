VICTOR PET FOOD HOSTS VETERANS DAY INITIATIVE WITH $25,000 DONATION TO SUPPORT VETERANS LIVING WITH PTSD

VICTOR deepens its year-round commitment to helping provide service dogs to veterans through its Veteran Pet Force

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food is donating $25,000 to two nonprofit VICTOR partners, Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran, that support veterans living with PTSD by pairing them with service dogs.

To expand awareness and further the mission of both nonprofits, VICTOR is inviting pet parents to join the Veteran Pet Force. Beginning Nov. 10, the first 200 people to sign up for the Veteran Pet Force on VICTOR's website, www.victorpetfood.com/veteran-salute, will receive a free VICTOR flag hat.

"Supporting our nation's veterans is a year-round priority for VICTOR," said Jeff Caswell, CEO of VICTOR Pet Food. "We recognize the incredible role our loyal companions play in our lives, offering comfort, companionship and healing. Through partnerships with organizations like Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran, we're honored to provide resources that assist their work to match veterans with specially trained PTSD service dogs."

The Veteran Pet Force reflects VICTOR's long-standing commitment to veterans. The company has been an active partner for a combined 10 years with Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran.

"We've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of PTSD service dogs in helping veterans reclaim their lives," said Malia Nix, executive director of This Able Veteran. "Support from partners like VICTOR ensures more veterans can access these specially trained dogs who provide vital support in managing post-traumatic stress. This partnership represents more than a donation — it's a lifeline connecting veterans with the tools they need to heal and thrive."

Both Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran provide service dogs and other resources to veterans living with PTSD, helping them rebuild their lives with the companionship and support of four-legged heroes.

"Through our work with brands like VICTOR, we're able to give both veterans and rescue dogs a renewed sense of purpose," said Travis Hall, founder of Second Chance K9.

About VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food

Founded in 2007, VICTOR offers reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value for the loyal companions who are Always By Your Side®. VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about VICTOR is available at www.victorpetfood.com .

ABOUT SECOND CHANCE K9

Second Chance K9 was founded by Travis Hall, retired U.S. Army Special Forces Dog Handler, who served over 18 deployments and knows firsthand the two-way healing power a service dog can have for a veteran and vice versa. Travis and the SCK9 organization rescue dogs and train them as certified service dogs for Special Operations Forces of all branches of the Military suffering from PTSD.

ABOUT THIS ABLE VETERAN

Founded in 2011, This Able Veteran is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports veterans through a Trauma Resiliency Program and expert service dog training. Their dedicated team brings decades of experience and compassion to help veterans overcome trauma, harnessing the healing power of service dogs to transform the lives of veterans and their families.

