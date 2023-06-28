Victor Riparbelli Earns WTF Innovators Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Victor Riparbelli, CEO of Synthesia , with the WTF Innovators Award for democratizing AI-powered video creation by merging voice synthesis and 3D avatar manipulation technologies.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Need A Video", produced by Nimso , to Victor Riparbelli.

Listen to "Need A Video": https://qt.lnk.to/NAVideoPr

Synthesia is an AI video creation platform for enterprises that allows users to generate expressive, talking-head videos from a text script. They offer 140 pre-designed AI avatars or you can model your own digital twin of yourself. They also allow you to synthesize voices in over 120 languages.

"I remember first seeing Synthesia's technology in 2017 when they showcased an AI-powered avatar giving a weather forecast. It was clear that these synthetic selves/digital humans/generative beings were going to have a massive impact on productivity and efficiency in video production. I met with Victor and the Synthesia team shortly thereafter and made a digital clone of myself for internal comms with my team," said QuHarrison Terry .

Synthesia has simplified video production with the use of AI. They've made video production intuitive and eliminated the need for cameras and studios. This dramatic cut to cost and production time opens a wide-range of new possibilities with corporate training, marketing, internal communication, and entertainment too.

More than 50,000 businesses use Synthesia and have generated over 15 million videos on the platform to date. In June 2023, they raised a $90M Series C funding round at a $1B valuation.

"Synthesia has productized generative AI in a differentiated way and provided real ROI to businesses for six years. They also keep a research team on staff to continue advancing the entire field of expressive avatars. Victor Riparbelli has pioneered the consumer market for AI video production and continues to deliver on his promise for over half a decade," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to founding Synthesia, Victor Riparbelli founded Immersive Futures, a consultancy focused on delivering deep expertise in machine vision, VR/AR and machine learning to Fortune 1000 companies.

