VICTOR WEMBENYAMA'S NBA TOP SHOT MOMENT BREAKS RECORDS BY SELLING FOR $145,000 IN COMPETITIVE AUCTION

With multiple bids starting at $75,000, the celebrated rookie's first-ever 1-of-1 released on NBA Top Shot demonstrates the generational talent's connection with fans as they clamor to own a unique collectible documenting his NBA debut

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dapper Labs , the company behind NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY, today announced that an all new Victor Wembenyama Ultimate Moment, has sold in a competitive auction for $145,000. Highlighting some of the best action from the star rookie's NBA regular season debut, Wembanyama's first-ever 1-of-1 Ultimate Rookie Moment, and the only 1-of-1 NBA Top Shot Moment he will ever have in his Rookie season, quickly generated multiple bids from collectors, driving the opening bid price from $75,000 to $145,000 almost overnight.

"As arguably the most celebrated NBA rookie since LeBron James over twenty years, we were confident that Wemby's 1-of-1 Moment auction would be a big deal for our community, but did not anticipate it would generate such an overwhelming response," said Jacob Eisenberg, Head of Community at NBA Top Shot. "With comps like Sorare's Victor Wembanyama 1-of-1 card selling for $110 in November 2023 and Chet Holmgren's autographed Topps Logoman 1-of-1 card selling for $144,000 last month, it's clear that unique sports collectibles from this generational rookie class continue to resonate with high-end collectors."

Wembenyama's 1-of-1 Moment captures a number of big plays from the generational talent's debut NBA game, showcasing Victor's momentous block in the first quarter and culminating in the 19 year old's pouring in a total of 15 points and collecting five rebounds. The Moment also highlights Wembenyama's elite on-court play that have tantalized scouts and NBA league executives for years.

Bidding in the competitive blind auction involved two rounds. The first round, which started on April 8 was open to the public, where anyone could make a bid of $75,000 or more. The final round took place on April 13, where the top bidders from the opening round had the opportunity to make their best and final bid. The winning bidder, whose NBA Top Shot username is BilloBlanked, is a long-term collector on the NBA Top Shot platform, owning dozens of high-end Wembenyama Top Shot Moments already.

The 1-of-1 auction captures an incredibly busy period for NBA Top Shot, with overall fan and collector engagement picking up consistently since January 1st. A phenomenal NBA Rookie class, headlined by a number of generational prospects, has driven an uplift of activity across the Top Shot platform. Since January 1st, over 95,000 unique collectors have logged into their accounts on Top Shot, a 13% increase over the prior quarter. The platform also saw a 35% uptick in total sales volume in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. In the past two months, Top Shot sales have also been significant with a LeBron James Moment selling for $60,000, a Victor Wembenyama selling for $30,000, and a Steph Curry going for $20,000. This week alone, the platform has had five 5-figure sales this week.

NBA Top Shot is supported by the Flow blockchain. For more information about NBA Top Shot and this winning moment, please visit: https://auction.nbatopshot.com/

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs is the company behind NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, Disney Pinnacle, CryptoKitties and the Flow blockchain. Founded in 2018, Dapper Labs uses blockchain technology to bring new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Blockchain-enabled applications can bring fans closer with the brands they love, give people a real stake in the communities they contribute to, and create new ways for consumers to become creators themselves. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures, Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more information, please visit www.dapperlabs.com .

