Victori Group, LLC, Announces Its First Acquisition by Acquiring the Assets of The Alternative Source Medical

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victori Group, a private equity investment group specializing in healthcare supply chain, liquidation channels and operations has finalized its first acquisition by acquiring the assets of The Alternative Source Medical located in Vernon Hills, IL.

The official announcement was made on January 16th, 2022. The move to acquire the assets of The Alternative Source Medical first started with a search for a brick-and-mortar platform company. Principal owner of Victori Group, Eric Wilensky, was thrilled to work with trusted industry leader, Rick Kopin, owner of The Alternative Source Medical, on this acquisition.

"Our team's initial focus was to acquire the assets of a top medical refurbishment company," said Wilensky. "We set our sights on a company that has large amounts of supply, can refurbish the supply well, and provide integrated health networks and hospital systems with direct cost savings on equipment."

The Alternative Source Medical is a leading medical and surgical equipment provider that supplies new, used, and professionally refurbished equipment. They have access to the finest, most reliable equipment from various industry-leading medical equipment manufacturers.

Kopin agrees that this acquisition is a "win-win." He shared, "I have been asking Eric to come run The Alternative Source Medical for years. When he mentioned that his investment group wanted to purchase the assets of my company, I thought of my employees first. This is a match made in heaven."

Given that the medical equipment space has been fragmented by constant change with business owners and the movement of key employees in the market, Kopin was very clear about his intentions of having Wilensky lead his team into the future. He expressly said, "Integrity, transparency and humility in this space is everything and no one embodies more of these essential leadership characteristics than Eric Wilensky."

Kopin plans to stay on as a consultant and help with the transition until his retirement. In the interim, Victori Group plans to rebrand, remarket and add new software under the name Victori Medical. Additionally, valued, and potential clients will be introduced to a new website, technology and new services to the established business in the near future.

When asked about Victori Group's plan on growing organically or through business acquisitions, Wilensky was unyielding about his group's vision. "We invest in people, we partner with people, and we grow with people — both inside and outside our company. We will always look at opportunities based on that vision."

For more information about the Victori Group, visit https://victorigroup.com/

About Victori Group

Victori Group is a leading private investment firm providing strategic leadership to small businesses. Its team of experts aim to partner with — and invest in — small companies to provide boundless expansion and growth opportunities. Each of the companies that Victori Group works with reaps the benefits of its impressive knowledge base and vast professional network. Victori Group, LLC is headquartered in Northbrook, Il.

