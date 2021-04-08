Victoria A. Lipnic Joins Resolution Economics

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Economics, LLC ("Resolution Economics" or the "Company") announced today that Victoria A. Lipnic, former Commissioner and Acting Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC"), has joined the firm as a Partner.

Lipnic will lead the Company's expanding Human Capital Strategy Group and be based in the Company's Washington, D.C. office.

"We are very excited to have Vicki join our firm," said Ali Saad, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Resolution Economics. "Vicki is deeply respected in the labor and employment and human resources communities for her thoughtful approach to challenges and opportunities -- we know she will immediately add exceptional value to our consulting capabilities. Her broad experience at the EEOC and a major division of the U.S. Department of Labor gives us a critical additional lens through which we can view clients' human capital issues, and help them to both innovate in how they develop their workforces and manage their risk.

"Our work as experts in the labor and employment field and our expertise in data analytics have shown us there is often significant unlocked value for organizations when rigorous analysis is applied to better understand human capital. There is a huge growth opportunity in this area of consulting and we have been looking for the right leader with the right insights. Vicki is that leader," Saad added.

Lipnic said, "I am pleased to join Resolution Economics to lead the Human Capital Strategy Group at this unprecedented time as issues in this critical area are converging like never before. ESG investing, pay equity, human capital resources reporting, DE&I, data analytics, metrics and AI are all compounding traditional complex business concerns around recruitment, selection, promotions, talent allocation, and, importantly, non-discrimination. I've devoted my career to workforce issues and look forward to working with this exceptionally talented team to help organizations realize the full potential of their human capital."

Paul White, Ph.D., Partner in the Washington, D.C. office, commented: "Vicki's experience as the senior executive of major regulatory enforcement agencies brings an additional dimension as we consult with the C-Suite on a full range of human capital strategies and requirements as they navigate the current and future regulatory environment."

Lipnic served as EEOC Commissioner from 2010 to 2020 and Acting Chair from 2017 to 2019. At the EEOC, she organized the agency's first public meeting on Big Data in Employment, created its Chief Data Officer position, oversaw development of the Office of Enterprise Data and Analytics and published a significant report on age discrimination. She co-chaired the EEOC's Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace, and co-authored its seminal report, issued in 2016, before the #MeToo movement. Prior to joining the EEOC she served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment Standards from 2002 to January 2009. She received her B.A. from Allegheny College and her J.D. from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Resolution Economics is a market leader in providing sophisticated economic and statistical consulting, specialized technology and analytic solutions on labor and employment matters and financial advisory services to Fortune 500 companies, leading law firms and government agencies. The company is an industry leader in complex litigation and compliance consulting services with expertise in the full range of labor and employment matters including pay equity, wage and hour, discrimination class actions, labor negotiations, and in commercial matters. Founded in 1998, the Company has offices in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York.

