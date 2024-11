The event brought together distinguished guests from the fashion, art, and entertainment industries. The evening began with sake and specialty cocktails, followed by an intimate dinner curated to match the exclusivity of the collection, including Coqodaq's specialties like artichoke & truffle tartlets, 24K Golden Durenkai Caviar Nuggets, and their chef's signature fried chicken feast. Guests enjoyed music throughout the night by DJ Elias Becker.

The celebration was attended by Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Helena Christiansen, Justin Theroux, Athena Calderone, Nina Dobrev, Mario Sorrenti, Steven Klein and others.

