Victoria Cramer Appointed President of Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Cramer has been the Company's chief operating officer and previously served as vice president of sales and revenue management. "Since her initial hiring, Victoria has brought leadership, enthusiasm, and a wonderful sense of mission to the company," stated Sybrowsky on hiring his replacement. "As I looked to reduce my day-to-day responsibilities to focus on DCC, our sister development company, I needed a leader to continue building our culture of improving dignity in our employees, customers, and guests while enhancing the relevant bottom-line for each."

Cramer and Sybrowsky have worked together closely, making significant improvements, and crafting the direction of the Company. Cramer brings with her a deep understanding of LDHG and its customers. She is an expert in the industry, the marketplace, and the Company culture.

"I'm excited to continue my career with LDHG, my relationship with Joel, and the rest of the team," said Cramer regarding her appointment. "LDHG has made significant progress in the past two years, and I could not be more pleased to continue playing a role with the first-class team we have put together. We have been doing epic stuff! We have made significant improvements; this is an exciting time because the best is still to come!"

A hotel industry veteran recognized for her strong leadership abilities, Cramer has spent a significant portion of her career in executive roles at Marriott International and Choice Hotels International. Other experience also includes founder and CEO of VPStrategies, a consulting firm, where she develops vital strategies for The Summit Group, Cisco Systems, Abbott Labs, and Microsoft.

Victoria is a wife, mother of twins, two-time breast cancer survivor, competitive cyclist, and author of "Living Life Loudly – How Will you Face your Speed Bump?" (https://www.amazon.com/Living-Life-Loudly-Will-Speed/dp/151961683X) .

Sybrowsky summed up his comments stating, "I am completely comfortable with and confident in Victoria. Not only is LDHG in capable hands, but I have no doubt it's in better hands. I am grateful for Victoria and her willingness to accept additional responsibilities, ensuring the continued success of LDHG."

About Lodging Dynamics

Lodging Dynamics, based in Provo, Utah, is a multi-award-winning operator of premium brand hotels. Lodging Dynamics is an approved operator by both Marriott International and Hilton (other premium brands don't have a blanket approval process). Premium brand hotels managed include hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in the State of Utah, Lodging Dynamics now operates hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics

Related Links

http://www.lodgingdynamics.com

