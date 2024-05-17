Victoria Eye Center/Victoria Surgery Center/Victoria Vision Center Notice of Data Breach

VICTORIA, Texas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Eye Center/Victoria Surgery Center/Victoria Vision Center ("VEC") is writing to provide information regarding an event that involves certain information relating to personal health information. On March 21, 2024, VEC became aware that certain computer systems in our environment were inaccessible as a result of malicious file encryption. VEC immediately launched an extensive investigation, aided by third party computer forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the event and worked quickly to secure VEC systems, restore access to the information and investigate what happened and whether this resulted in any unauthorized access to information by any unknown actor. Through VEC's investigation, VEC determined that an unknown actor gained access to a limited number of our systems and certain files in those systems were accessed.

In an abundance of caution, VEC performed a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected systems to determine what information could be contained in the impacted files and to whom the information related. The review was recently completed. VEC has not received reports of any fraudulent misuse of any information potentially impacted by the event.

