Victoria Fernandez Named Chief Market Strategist of Crossmark Global Investments

In her new role as Chief Market Strategist, Mrs. Fernandez will work alongside the firm's executive and research teams to analyze current market trends and support asset allocation decisions across both equity and fixed income portfolios based on Crossmark's investment outlook. Mrs. Fernandez joined the firm in 2012 as Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In her new role, she will maintain responsibility for managing the fixed income investment team.

"Victoria's expertise in market analysis and her quantitative-research capabilities have proven to be an invaluable addition to our investment process," said Crossmark's President and Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Kern, III, CFA. "At Crossmark, we are dedicated to delivering the best investment strategies to our clients throughout changing market environments. I am confident that with Victoria's leadership as Chief Market Strategist we will continue to grow as a firm."

"I am grateful for this opportunity to work even more closely with our outstanding executive, research, and portfolio management teams to offer insights and research to guide construction of portfolios that strive to protect our clients' values while generating growth," added Mrs. Fernandez.

Mrs. Fernandez has extensive experience in fixed income and portfolio management. She previously worked for 18 years at Fayez Sarofim & Company, a Houston-based financial advisory firm. She held a variety of roles within the fixed income division including head trader, municipal portfolio manager and associate on the management team.

Mrs. Fernandez serves on the boards of local non-profit organizations and volunteers with the National Charity League. She is an active member of her hometown community of Houston. Mrs. Fernandez earned a bachelor's of arts degree from Rice University and an MBA from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.

To learn more about Crossmark, visit the firm's website, crossmarkglobal.com, or LinkedIn page.

About Crossmark Global Investments:

Crossmark Global Investments is an innovative investment management firm. The firm provides a full suite of investment management solutions to institutional investors, financial advisors and the clients they serve. Crossmark has a multi-decade legacy of specializing in responsible investment strategies for clients. Founded in 1987, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Additionally, Crossmark is the exclusive manager of the Crossmark Steward Funds, which is a fund family that applies an overarching values-based screening methodology to its suite of equity and fixed income funds.

The Crossmark Steward Funds are offered by Crossmark Distributors, Inc., member of FINRA/SIPC. Crossmark Distributors is an affiliate of Crossmark Global Investments, the Steward Funds' investment adviser. Crossmark Global Investments is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that provides discretionary investment management services to mutual funds, institutions, and individual clients.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Dressler/Elizabeth Germack

Dukas Linden Public Relations

(212) 704-7385

Stephanie@dlpr.com / Elizabeth@dlpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victoria-fernandez-named-chief-market-strategist-of-crossmark-global-investments-300644541.html

SOURCE Crossmark Global Investments, Inc.