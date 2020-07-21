Victoria Silbey Joins Frontline Education as Chief Legal Officer

MALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of K-12 school administration software, today announced that Victoria Silbey has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer. With more than 25 years of legal experience, Ms. Silbey will be responsible for legal, corporate governance, compliance matters and human resources as part of the Frontline executive team.

"We are thrilled to have Victoria bring her years of legal and business expertise to Frontline Education as we grow and enhance our in-house compliance & corporate governance capabilities," said Mark Gruzin, CEO. "Victoria's broad experience in technology and education, coupled with her growth and development-focused leadership style are a complement to the business, a key asset to our team and an additional point of assurance for our clients."

Prior to joining Frontline, Ms. Silbey served as SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Laureate Education. Previously, she held the role of Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President at SunGard Data Systems (now part of FIS Global) and served as a litigation attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. With a deep tradition of academics in her family, Ms. Silbey brings her passion for education to Frontline Education.

"As a firm believer in the importance of education in helping people achieve their dreams, I am excited to join the mission-driven team at Frontline Education in their service of our K-12 clients and partners," said Victoria Silbey, Chief Legal Officer. "As compliance and regulatory matters come to the forefront for the education and technology communities in this pivotal time, we have an even greater responsibility to ensure that our solutions, services and processes effectively support our K-12 districts so they can focus on what they do best – educating our children."

Ms. Silbey begins her position with Frontline Education effective Monday, July 20th, 2020 and will work at the company's headquarters in Malvern, PA leading the human resources, legal and compliance teams.

SOURCE Frontline Education