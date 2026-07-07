Victoria Tyler Launches Lumin & Vale Advisory on Three Original Coaching Frameworks

Victoria Tyler, ALM, launches Lumin & Vale Advisory on July 7, 2026, helping individuals navigate life transitions and key decisions through her By Design and By Circumstance philosophy.

BOSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Tyler, ALM, launches Lumin & Vale Advisory on July 7, 2026, helping individuals move forward with greater clarity and intention through her By Design and By Circumstance™ philosophy.

At the center of the practice is the belief that meaningful lives are shaped by both intentional choices and circumstances beyond our control. While traditional coaching often focuses on goals, productivity, or career advancement, Tyler's approach explores how identity is shaped over time through the ongoing interplay between choice and circumstance.

Victoria Tyler

The By Design and By Circumstance™ philosophy helps clients understand how those forces interact, empowering them to make more intentional decisions about their future.

The practice uses three frameworks to guide this work. Pattern Shift identifies recurring behavioral, emotional, relational, and decision-making patterns. Decision Intentionality helps clients make more deliberate choices by exploring the beliefs, experiences, and assumptions shaping behavior. Identity Integration supports clients in reconciling who they have been, who they are, and who they want to become.

"Many people reach a point where the life they've built no longer feels fully aligned with who they are becoming," said Tyler. "Lumin & Vale Advisory was created to help people understand the patterns and circumstances that brought them here, so they can move forward with greater clarity, intention, and self-understanding."

Tyler holds degrees from Pomona College and Harvard University, is a certified executive and life coach, and is completing a Master of Science in Business Psychology. Her work draws on psychology, neuroscience, and choice to support clients through career transitions, reinvention, leadership challenges, and uncertainty.

Individuals interested in exploring the approach can download the free Pattern Mapping Starter resource beginning July 7, 2026, at luminandvaleadvisory.com/free-resource.

About Lumin and Vale Advisory

Lumin & Vale Advisory is a coaching and advisory practice founded by Victoria Tyler, ALM, a certified life and executive coach. The practice serves professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives through the By Design and By Circumstance philosophy and its proprietary frameworks: Pattern Shift, Decision Intentionality, and Identity Integration. Tyler holds degrees from Pomona College and Harvard University and is completing a second master's degree in Business Psychology. Learn more at luminandvaleadvisory.com.

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SOURCE Lumin & Vale Advisory