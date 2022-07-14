Victorian Inn Announces Discounted Rates for Summer Travel

Initially, the Lang Mansion was built in 1901. The hotel's 70 guest rooms have décor and amenities such as in-room fireplaces, on-site parking, and lovely gardens surrounding the boutique hotel. Guestrooms are in adjacent buildings designed to complement the Victorian style of the original home.

Victorian Inn's gracious first floor welcomes guests to check in, relax in the cozy reception area and enjoy the sweeping views of Monterey Bay. A fireplace and several seating areas provide places to rest, enjoy a good book or make plans. Guests start the day in the dining area with a complimentary continental breakfast buffet with a hot breakfast dish. At the day's end, complimentary California wines, cheese, and fruit are served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bring the entire family this summer, as Victorian Inn is a pet-friendly property, with amenities chosen explicitly for four-legged travelers.

To make reservations today or get information, contact: Victorian Inn, located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. Ask for the 15OFF Summer offer.

Call (800) 232-4141 or visit our website at www.victorianinn.com, or email [email protected].

