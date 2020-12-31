Victoriano Arias Ruiz's new book Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso, a riveting narrative about the author's health crusade against diabetes

Published by Page Publishing, Victoriano Arias Ruiz's new book Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso will teach the readers, especially those afflicted with diabetes, how to regulate their diet and health practices to improve their lifestyle and live through with grace and wellness.

Consumers who wish to attain balance and well-being despite diabetes can purchase Cómo He Controlado Mi Salud de la Mira del Asesino Silencioso in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393237/Victoriano_Arias_Ruiz.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

