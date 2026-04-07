VICTORIA'S SECRET AND TWO-TIME WNBA ALL-STAR, ANGEL REESE, LAUNCH THE SEASON OF STRAPLESS CAMPAIGN & COLLECTION

The mega-watt star makes history as the first WNBA player to star in a Victoria's Secret campaign, featuring the brand's new summer collection that brings the heat across strapless bras, swim, and beauty.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret unveils its global brand campaign, 'The Season of Strapless,' starring trailblazing professional athlete and model, Angel Reese. Lensed by renowned photographer, Renell Medrano, and styled by Carlos Nazario, the campaign shot in Barbados introduces new seasonal styles and beauty, including the new Invisible by Victoria Strapless Collection and Bombshell Bronze Eau de Parfum.

Angel Reese for Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Renell Medrano Angel Reese for Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Angel Reese for Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

Following her groundbreaking 2025 debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as one of the first professional athletes to walk the runway, Angel Reese continues to push the boundaries of the traditional playbook for athletes. Expanding her global partnership with Victoria's Secret, she makes history once again as the first WNBA player to star in a Victoria's Secret campaign – a milestone celebrated today in New York City, where she arrived at the Victoria's Secret 5th Avenue Flagship Store for the unveiling of her first-ever Victoria's Secret campaign.

"I'm so excited to continue my partnership with Victoria's Secret for their new campaign. I've loved the brand for years, so seeing my first VS campaign in the same city where I made my runway debut was a full-circle moment and surreal milestone in my Victoria's Secret journey. The campaign is all about that golden hour glow and the confidence to own your shine – and I'm so grateful to have the amazing opportunity to inspire others to dominate in their field while unapologetically chasing their dreams outside of it," said Angel Reese.

The collection introduces the Invisible by Victoria's Secret Strapless Collection, featuring an innovative and wear-tested, no-slip grip technology that provides a supportive, comfortable and reliable fit – complemented by the Summer Swim Collection with new pieces made for taking the plunge. A fresh, seasonal take on America's #1 fragrance, the new Bombshell Bronze Eau de Parfum captures the exuberance of an endless summer, from sun-kissed days to bronzed nights.

"Partnering with Angel Reese – a true cultural force and boundary pusher who embodies both power and grace – was the perfect way to bring our new campaign to life. As the face of our Summer season, Angel leads with impact across Bombshell Bronze Fine Fragrance, our Summer Swim collection, and the new Invisible by Victoria's Secret Strapless collection. This moment reflects the breadth of what we have to offer at Victoria's Secret, and we're excited to share it with our customers and brand fans in a way that sparks joy. This isn't just Angel's dream realized – it's ours as well," said Adam Selman, EVP, Chief Creative Officer at Victoria's Secret & Co.

The full collection includes bras, panties, swim, casual sleep, apparel and beauty, with prices starting at $16.95 and up, as well as sizes ranging from XS-XXL, and bra sizes in bands 30-44 and cups AA-DDD.

The new Victoria's Secret Season of Strapless collection will be available to shop in retail locations nationwide and internationally, as well as at VictoriasSecret.com beginning on Wednesday, April 8.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, apparel, sport and swim as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy and celebrate sexy. Additionally, Adore Me, our digital intimates brand serves women across budgets and lifestyles. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of 1,420 retail stores in approximately 70 countries.

Victoria's Secret: The Victoria's Secret brand is a global leader in intimate apparel, renowned for its innovative, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, swim, lounge and sport, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria's Secret is a timeless staple for sexy, glamorous and affordable luxury for women around the world.

SOURCE Victoria's Secret