Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Wears The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra Designed Exclusively For Victoria's Secret By Atelier Swarovski

This year's fantasy bra was created using 100% Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz. Valued at $1 million, the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette. The set took over 930 hours to create and has over 71 carats with the center piece.

For the first time, customers will be able to purchase a version of the Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra made with Swarovski crystals for $250 on Thursday, Nov. 29 at select Victoria's Secret stores and online at victoriassecret.com

Get more access by logging onto VictoriasSecret.com/FashionShow and following on Facebook.com/VictoriasSecret; Instagram/twitter @VictoriasSecret with #VSFantasyBra, #VSFashionShow

Cheat Tweet: Elsa Hosk will wear the 2018 #VSFantasyBra in the #VSFashionShow! Tune in to @ABCNetwork, Sunday, Dec. 2, 10/9c to see her on the runway @VictoriasSecret @hoskelsa

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of lingerie, bras, panties and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secretserves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

About Atelier Swarovski

Atelier Swarovski offers cutting-edge jewelry, accessories and home décor items which are the ultimate expression of Swarovski crystal. Pushing the boundaries of creativity, it collaborates with the finest talents in the world across fashion, jewelry, architecture and design. Atelier Swarovski presents seasonal jewelry and accessories collaborations twice a year during New York, London and Paris fashion weeks alongside its constantly evolving Core Collection. Atelier Swarovski's home décor collections, launched at Milan Design Week in April 2016, consist of functional and decorative objects for the home. Atelier Swarovski was founded by Nadja Swarovski in 2007 as a showcase for creativity, craftsmanship and the art of crystal cutting and crystal innovations. Past collaborators include Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor&Rolf, Christopher Kane, Maison Margiela and Mary Katrantzou for jewelry, and Zaha Hadid, Daniel Libeskind and Ron Arad for home décor. www.atelierswarovski.com

About Swarovski Created Diamonds

Swarovski Created Diamonds are grown in a state-of-the-art lab yet have the same optical, chemical and physical attributes as mined diamonds – both are 100% carbon, both have the same hardness and brilliance. Swarovski Created Diamonds are responsibly produced according to the highest environmental, safety and labor standards. The Swarovski Genuine Topaz is from traceable sources in Brazil and Sri Lanka.

SOURCE Victoria's Secret

Related Links

http://www.VictoriasSecret.com

