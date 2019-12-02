Victoria's Secret Celebrates Giving Tuesday With Susan G. Komen®

Both Victoria's Secret and Susan G. Komen are driven by bold goals. Komen's being a critical and lifesaving one: reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026. In an era of unsurpassed innovation, collaboration and breakthroughs, Komen strives to ensure we create a world without breast cancer by funding breakthrough research and supporting those facing breast cancer today. Victoria's Secret is honored to be able to support Komen's goals this Giving Tuesday by donating 5% of each purchase on www.victoriassecret.com , up to $250,000*.

Through its parent company, L Brands, Victoria's Secret has been a major supporter of Susan G. Komen for nearly 20 years, proudly being named the World's Largest Komen Race for the Cure Corporate team for the past decade. More than 80,000 L Brands and Victoria's Secret associates have participated in the annual Race for the Cure® events across the country since 2001.

To learn more about the important work Susan G. Komen is doing, please visit https://ww5.komen.org/.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Susan G. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

*Five percent of each purchase (before shipping, handling and taxes) made on VictoriasSecret.com (excluding the purchase of gift cards, PINK, beauty, accessories, swim and third-party branded merchandise) from 6:00 am ET on 12/3/19 to 5:59 am ET on 12/4/19 (up to a maximum of $250,000) will be donated to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. by L Brands Direct Fulfillment Inc. No portion of the purchase is tax deductible.

