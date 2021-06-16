Victoria's Secret Continues Transformation With Launch Of New Partnerships To Positively Impact The Lives Of Women

"At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women," said Martin Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria's Secret. "This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us."

The VS Collective

"With The VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women. Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we're bringing new dimensions to our brand experience. In marrying our new partners' energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale, we can transform how we connect with and show up for women," said, Martha Pease, Chief Marketing Officer, Victoria's Secret.

The VS Collective is an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change. These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions, will influence and shape the future of the world's largest and most recognizable brand for women. Through social, cultural and business relationships, The VS Collective will work to create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women.

Among the first to join The VS Collective are:

Adut Akech – Refugee, Mental Wellness Supporter, Model

– Refugee, Mental Wellness Supporter, Model Amanda de Cadenet – Journalist, Photographer, GirlGaze Founder & Equality Advocate

– Journalist, Photographer, GirlGaze Founder & Equality Advocate Eileen Gu – World Champion Free Skier, Youth & Women's Sports Advocate, Model

– World Champion Free Skier, Youth & Women's Sports Advocate, Model Megan Rapinoe – LGBTQIA+ Activist, Pay Equity Crusader, Professional Soccer Player

– LGBTQIA+ Activist, Pay Equity Crusader, Professional Soccer Player Paloma Elsesser – Body Advocate, Community Creator, Model

– Body Advocate, Community Creator, Model Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur

– Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur Valentina Sampaio – LGBTQIA+ Activist, Actor, Model

Raúl Martinez, Head of Creative, Victoria's Secret, added, "To be able to work with this talented group of women – and so many others who are a part of the Victoria's Secret family – is an absolute honor. I am proud and inspired to be part of this brand because I believe in this work and our mission … and know that together we are creating something really beautiful."

Among the first initiatives, the founding members of The VS Collective will share their stories in a recurring podcast hosted by award-winning broadcaster, Amanda de Cadenet. Each episode will showcase the remarkable experiences and perspectives of a member of The VS Collective, as well as reveal further details of their partnership with the brand.

Partnerships Focused on Eradication of Women's Cancers

Furthering its mission of being a champion for all women, Victoria's Secret will launch The VS Global Fund for Women's Cancers with longstanding partner, Pelotonia. This groundbreaking initiative will fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women's cancers and investing in the next generation of women scientists who represent the diverse population they serve. Through the partnership, Victoria's Secret will grant and award at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women. Annual grants will be awarded to individual scientists or research "dream teams" who are collaborating across institutions.

As part of their ongoing commitment to tackling women's cancer, Victoria's Secret is joining forces with leading designer and Breast Cancer Awareness champion, Stella McCartney, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. She will bring her experience, perspective, energy and voice to the mission in order to educate and support.

Stella McCartney said, "Breast cancer awareness has always been a cause very personal to me. It is a global issue impacting the lives of millions of women and their families every year. I'm hopeful this initiative will provide easier access to information, support and services to a huge community of women around the world. I'm excited to play a small part during this pivotal moment on this vital issue."

Laura Miller, Chief Human Resources Officer, Victoria's Secret, stated, "Eradicating cancers, especially female cancers, is a cause important to our associates and our customers. Through the Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers and our partnership with Stella McCartney, we believe we can improve access to treatment and early detection methods, while educating and empowering women to take control of their own health. In doing so, we can improve and save the lives of millions of women around the world."

Hear from The VS Collective Founding Members

Adut Akech

"Being part of The VS Collective marks such a special moment, and I feel blessed to be part of a group that celebrates and empowers individuality. Many may say that we "represent" something, but I know I wouldn't be here without the support of so many voices that deserve to be heard more than myself. This collective is not only "me" or "us" - but also includes people and communities that have helped all of us grow both within and outside our careers. This is a great opportunity for me to continue paying homage, and I will not take this platform for granted."

Amanda de Cadenet

"I believe true change comes from the inside out and that a group of aligned people can shift culture. I welcome the opportunity to be a part of this incredible collective of women and to utilize my creative and professional abilities to prioritize authentic representation of women and support Victoria's Secret senior leadership in their mission to drive systemic change."

Eileen Gu

"I am so honored to be a part of such an inspiring group of women and to work with a brand that is looking to break boundaries and use their platform to uplift, champion and advocate for women across the world. Working with The VS Collective, I hope to unite and inspire by sharing my story and experiences. I am so privileged to be part of the change and to have this opportunity!"

Megan Rapinoe

"I am humbled to join this group of incredible women to drive change within the Victoria's Secret brand and beyond. So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I'm thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women. I believe in the power of authenticity and community and am excited to show what can be done through The VS Collective."

Paloma Elsesser

"I'm beyond excited to partner with Victoria's Secret in this capacity and support our collective mission to embrace and celebrate the vastness and beauty of womanhood. My experience thus far has been one of reciprocity and care, and I can't wait to collaborate in a bigger way."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"I can vividly remember the thrill at 16 opening a gift from Victoria's Secret given to me by my aunt. A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria's Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

Valentina Sampaio

"I am honored and grateful to be a part of The VS Collective in celebration of authenticity, community and love for all women. I believe in the power of The VS Collective and know that together, we can raise our vibration and catalyze positive change throughout the world. Being a trans woman often means facing closed doors to people's hearts. As a powerful global platform, Victoria's Secret is committed to opening these doors for trans women like me, by celebrating, uplifting and advocating for ALL women."

About Pelotonia:

Pelotonia exists to engage, inspire, and challenge a community committed to change the world by accelerating innovative cancer research. Since its founding in 2008, Pelotonia has raised over $220 million for cancer research which has been invested in high-impact breakthroughs in prevention, diagnostics and treatment, and recently, the launch of The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. Thanks to its generous funding partners, Pelotonia is able to direct 100 percent of every community-raised dollar to cancer research. For more information, visit pelotonia.org.

