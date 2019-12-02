Victoria's Secret Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Listed by The Consumer Post
The Consumer Post reviews the best Victoria's Secret deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on clothing, underwear, body products and fragrances
Dec 02, 2019, 04:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Victoria's Secret deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top bra and panty deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at The Consumer Post.
Best Victoria's Secret deals:
- Save 30-70% off on 1200+ styles of Victoria's Secret lingerie, clothing, gift sets & more at Victoria's Secret's online store - check live prices on best-selling PINK, Beauty & Swim collections & more
- Save up to 25% on Victoria's Secret Beauty, PINK & Swim collections at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling lingerie, body mists, body care, accessories, everyday, sleep & activewear & more
- Save up to 57% on PINK apparel & lingerie at VictoriasSecret.com - save on the latest tops, bottoms, underwear, activewear, accessories & more from Victoria's Secret's PINK line
- Save up to 24% on the top-rated PINK line from Victoria's Secret at Amazon.com - designed with college girls in mind, Victoria's Secret's PINK line carries an array of cute & stylish bras, panties, swimwear & loungewear
- Save up to 72% on Victoria's Secret Beauty - save on perfumes, mists, body lotions, bags, accessories, gift sets & more at VictoriasSecret.com
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals, visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Victoria's Secret is one of the biggest lingerie retailers in the United States. They aim to help customers find a bra that fits perfectly. The Victoria's Secret PINK line is designed to cater to the needs of younger women, such as those in college or are young professionals.
How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, typically sees top retail stores offering more discounts online, with a particular focus on gadgets and electronics.
Amazon and Walmart dominated last year's Cyber Monday, accounting for 82.5% of all online revenue generated in the period.
