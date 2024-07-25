Victoria's Secret Dream Collection Launches with Mega-Watt Cast, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Devyn Garcia & More

The new collection introduces Dream Angels® with Love Cloud™ Innovation – proving you never have to sacrifice craftsmanship for comfort.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announced the launch of Victoria's Secret Dream , a collection that combines the ultimate experience in beauty and everyday comfort – a match made in heaven. Lensed by acclaimed photographer Angelo Pennetta and styled by the talented Emmanuelle Alt at Longleat House in England, the campaign captures the romantic essence of the collection alongside the timeless glamour of each woman in the cast.

Candice Swanepoel for Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Angelo Pennetta Behati Prinsloo for Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Angelo Pennetta Devyn Garcia for Victoria's Secret Photo Credit: Angelo Pennetta

Talent featured in the campaign includes Candice Swanepoel, Devyn Garcia, Mayowa Nicholas, Taylor Hill, and the return of Behati Prinsloo to the brand. Select talent featured in the campaign will also be featured in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this fall.

The new collection introduces Dream Angels® with Love Cloud™ Innovation – intimates the customer knows and loves, now with an even dreamier fit thanks to the brand's softest lace yet, ForeverStretch Lace™, and an all-new Marshmallow Memory Foam bra padding. The full Victoria's Secret Dream collection includes Bras, Panties, and Sexy Sleep inclusive of corsets, slips, babydolls, bodysuits, cami- sets and more with prices starting at $44.95 for Bras, $16.95 for Panties and $69.95 for Sexy Sleep and sizes ranging from XS-XXL and bra sizes in bands 32-40 and cups A-G.

"We hear our customers seeking everyday comfort and we are thrilled to bring our all-new Victoria's Secret Dream collection to her, offering beautiful intimates with endless comfort thanks to new technology. This collection answers the call, this time with a whole new level of glamour and ease that we cannot wait for everyone to wear and love just as much as we do," Janie Schaffer, Chief of Design and Creative Officer at Victoria's Secret & Co.

"This campaign celebrates feeling beautiful and comfortable and to me there is nothing sexier than being comfortable in your own skin. It is overwhelmingly joyful and nostalgic to be reunited with Victoria's Secret and I'm so excited to be a part of this ethereal campaign captured in such an epic location." – Behati Prinsloo, VS Talent Partner

The Victoria's Secret Dream collection will be available in retail locations nationwide and online at VictoriasSecret.com on Thursday, July 25th. The collection will also be available in international retail locations and online, launch dates per region to be announced.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life.

We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We strive to provide the best products to help women express their confidence, sexiness and power and use our platform to create connection and community while celebrating the extraordinary diversity of women's experiences.

