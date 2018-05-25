Victoria's Secret Hosts Villa Victoria

Throughout the week, several events were held in the home hosted by Victoria's Secret Angels where VIPs, influencers, stylists and more were able to check out the latest collections:

Kicking off with a cocktail party "Logo A Gogo" with Sara Sampaio and Sadie Newman

"Bombshell Body Spa" appointments with facials, spray tans, and manicures

"Slay Then Rosé" workout class with Jasmine Tookes and Tone It Up's Katrina Scott & Karena Dawn followed by a rosé lunch

Concluding with a "Summer Soireé" with Martha Hunt where guests enjoyed an intimate dinner with special performance by Caroline Vreeland and had their dreams interpreted by Dr. Michael Lennox.

The T-Shirt Bra, Sexy Illusions, Dream Angels, Casual and Sexy Sleep, Bombshell Body, Bombshell Summer Fragrance and Victoria Sport collections are currently available in Victoria's Secret stores and Victoriassecret.com. The new Dream Angels collection will be available on June 19.

Images from the week can be viewed:

https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr583832211

https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr583883018

https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr583883147

https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr583883147

Facebook.com/VictoriasSecret; Instagram/Twitter/Snapchat @VictoriasSecret

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products, dominating its field with modern fashion-inspired collections, prestige fragrances and body care, celebrated supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of L Brands Brands (NYSE: LB), its more than 1000 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores, the catalogue and VictoriasSecret.com allow customers to shop the brand anywhere, anytime, from any place.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victorias-secret-hosts-villa-victoria-300655230.html

SOURCE Victoria's Secret

Related Links

http://www.Victoriassecret.com

