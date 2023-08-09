Victoria's Secret Launches The Icon by Victoria's Secret Collection with All-Star Cast, Featuring Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski & More

09 Aug, 2023

Victoria's Secret

09 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The campaign celebrates the collection's bold, luxe styles alongside dynamic women – from the return of brand icons to new trailblazing talent.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announced the debut of The Icon by Victoria's Secret, a new collection of bras, panties and lingerie that celebrate the shape of you. Centered around the new Icon by Victoria's Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, the campaign features megawatt talent including Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He and Emily Ratajkowski, as well as the return of Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel.

Naomi Campbell for Victoria's Secret | Photo credit: Mikael Jansson
Paloma Elsesser for Victoria's Secret | Photo credit: Mikael Jansson
Gisele Bündchen for Victoria's Secret | Photo credit: Mikael Jansson
Lensed by acclaimed photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the campaign features silhouetted imagery that captures the power of each woman in the cast. Select talent included in the campaign will also be featured in The Tour, the brand's reimagined fashion show that will center on emerging global creatives, premiering this fall.

"We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria's Secret collection. The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons" said Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer at Victoria's Secret

The collection includes the Icon by Victoria's Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, which features a first of its kind lifting and shaping technology that is customized to enhance the wearer's natural shape. With an all over lace that disappears under clothes, the bra also features light push-up padding, a smoothing wing and fully adjustable and convertible straps. The full collection, that includes panties, slips and robes featuring the brand's classic logo design, starts at $18.50 for panties, $54.95 for bras and $34.95 for lingerie, with sizes ranging from 32A-44DDD, XS-XXL. The Icon Collection was made to be your new signature style.

To shop The Icon collection early, visit victoriassecret.com and register to become a member of Victoria's Secret Collective Loyalty Program. The collection will officially become available in retail locations nationwide on Thursday, August 10.

The collection will also be available in international retail locations and online, launch dates per region to be announced.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award- winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

SOURCE Victoria's Secret

