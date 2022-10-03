Victoria's Secret Launches Undefinable Global Campaign Seeking to Inspire & Listen to Women Around the World

The first ever Undefinable brand campaign features VS Collective Partners Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Eileen Gu, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser & Valentina Sampaio along with Bethann Hardison, Brittney Spencer and more.



NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret introduces 'Undefinable' -- a global campaign designed to cement the brand's continued commitment to welcoming and championing women's voices and unique perspectives. The inspiration behind the global campaign and authentic stories shared throughout are part of the brand's dedication to evolving, listening, and reinforcing that beauty was always for the individual to define. The campaign talent speak from their personal experiences and address the importance of recognizing that women are undefinable by anyone but themselves.

Bella Hadid for Victoria's Secret Undefinable 2022 Bethann Hardison for Victoria's Secret Undefinable 2022 Brittney Spencer for Victoria's Secret Undefinable 2022 Rose Namajunas for Victoria's Secret Undefinable 2022 Valentina Sampaio for Victoria's Secret Undefinable 2022 Femita Ayanbeku for Victoria's Secret Undefinable 2022

The Undefinable campaign was photographed and directed by Harley Weir in partnership with LOOK Creative Agency and styled by Camilla Nickerson and features VS Collective partners Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Eileen Gu, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser and Valentina Sampaio as well as boundary breaking changemakers Bethann Hardison, Brittney Spencer, Femita Ayanbeku and Rose Namajunas.

Additionally, as the brand continues its commitment to listen and learn, Victoria's Secret invites all women into the conversation to use their voice and share their stories of what makes them #Undefinable.

"The Victoria's Secret consumer is at the heart of all we do and we will continue to use our platform to celebrate individuality and diversity given the brand's vision to be the world's leading advocate for women. The cast featured in this campaign represents the multifaceted, honest and ever-evolving beauty of womanhood – a journey that is only each individual's to choose," says Amy Hauk, CEO Victoria's Secret and PINK.

"The Undefinable concept was created as an avenue to really cement our brand positioning and our commitment to our revolution and transformation. This particular campaign goes beyond one season – and is about our ongoing commitment to celebrating all women and every unique layer that makes them who they are. We are not here to dictate how to define beauty for anyone but instead we are here to celebrate how they define beauty on their own terms. We're proud to share Undefinable with women all over the world and invite them to share their own powerful stories," says Raúl Martinez, EVP, Head Creative Director at Victoria's Secret.

"Undefinable honors the different elements that make every woman special, and reminds us all of the value in owning it. It is so inspiring to be a part of a campaign alongside such incredibly strong women who are proud of their individuality. I am so excited to partner with Victoria's Secret in sharing this important message with all women, while encouraging them to embrace their own unique and powerful stories," says Paloma Elsesser

"I'm proud to be part of a campaign for a company that's redefining its historic image of beauty by making glamour and comfort accessible and inclusive for many body types. There is so much power in taking charge of your identity, and Undefinable embodies just that. The women featured in this campaign are a true representation of loving who you are and I can't wait to share this sentiment with the world," says Brittney Spencer

The Undefinable campaign will be featured at the brand's 5th Avenue flagship location on the 3rd floor as an experiential and immersive exploration of the campaign starting Monday, October 3rd throughout the month. Additionally, the campaign will be featured in high impact fashion-driven districts within major cities such as New York and Los Angeles in the format of digital spectaculars, urban panels, bulletins and the brands owned and social channels including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube.

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 30,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

