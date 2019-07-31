Victoria's Secret PINK Announces Annual Back-to-School Sale with PINK Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Victoria's Secret PINK announced their biggest deals of the year with PINK Friday on August 2. Just in time for back-to-school shopping, VSPINK has all the essentials for the collegiate girl at a discounted price both online and in stores. PINK Nation members and Angel Card holders will have exclusive access to preview the deals in select stores on Thursday, August 1, from 10pm-midnight local time. Those select stores can be found inside the PINK Nation app.

Deals Include:

- $25 and under Back-To-Campus Essentials

- $10 Basic Tees

- $20 & Under PINK Bras

- $15 Bralettes

- $10 Sports Bras

- $25 Cotton Yoga Leggings

- $20 Tees

- $25 Everyday Lounge

- 7 for $25 ALL PINK Panties

- $20 Heritage V-Neck Sweater

- Free Sherpa Blanket With a $150 PINK Purchase

Following the launch of PINK's GRL PWR initiative, aimed to jumpstart the futures of trendsetting women, the brand is partnering this year with S'well, the women-led business known for its reusable, vacuum-insulated products that fuse style and performance with purpose. Shoppers will receive a special PINK S'ip by S'well bottle and reusable tote with purchases of $65 or more.

To learn more about the PINK Friday deals and access to Thursday night's preview download the PINK Nation app available for iPhone and Android, and create an account.

About Victoria's Secret PINK:

Victoria's Secret PINK is a spirited lifestyle brand dedicated to the independent college-age girl. Sometimes cheeky, always fun and absolutely comfy, the range includes hoodies, tees, tanks, sweats, bras, panties, yoga, accessories, beauty and more, all designed for the girl who lives and loves PINK.

Media Contact:

FlyteVu

Heather Hourigan

heather.hourigan@flytevu.com

SOURCE Victoria's Secret PINK