Victoria's Secret PINK Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: VS PINK, Swim, Beauty & Fragrance Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best Victoria's Secret deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Tomato have found the best Victoria's Secret PINK, Fragrance, Beauty and Swim line deals and are listing them below.

Best Victoria's Secret deals:

● Save 30-70% off on 1200+ styles of Victoria's Secret lingerie, clothing, gift sets & more at Victoria's Secret's online store - check live prices on best-selling PINK, Beauty & Swim collections & more

● Save up to 57% on PINK apparel & lingerie at VictoriasSecret.com - save on the latest tops, bottoms, underwear, activewear, accessories & more from Victoria's Secret's PINK line

● Save up to 24% on the top-rated PINK line from Victoria's Secret at Amazon.com - designed with college girls in mind, Victoria's Secret's PINK line carries an array of cute & stylish bras, panties, swimwear & loungewear

● Save up to 72% on Victoria's Secret Beauty - save on perfumes, mists, body lotions, bags, accessories, gift sets & more at VictoriasSecret.com

● Save up to 25% on Victoria's Secret Beauty, PINK & Swim collections at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling lingerie, body mists, body care, accessories, everyday, sleep & activewear & more

Victoria's Secret is easily the most popular brand of women's lingerie in the world. Much of the brand's success can be attributed to successful marketing campaigns such as the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show which features top supermodels showcasing the latest creations from their designers. As the largest retailer of women's wear in the US, the brand also caters to a younger demographic than their main audience with the Victoria's Secret PINK line of bras, panties, loungewear and sportswear.

What are Black Friday sales? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books 'into the black', which influenced the day's informal name.

